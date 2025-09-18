Why you should never switch on hotel room lights first thing; here’s why it’s a mistake

She also advised using only a mobile flashlight and not to switch on the light or draw curtains for some time.

The moment you check into a hotel, the first thought that might come to your mind is to turn on the lights and relax. According to industry experts, you should not switch on the light the moment you enter your room for the first time- at least for a few minutes. Wonder why? It is because avoiding turning on the light for a few minutes makes it easier to spot bed bugs if they are hiding in your room.

The hidden travel problem

Bed bugs are tiny blood-sucking insects that are often found in hotel rooms. They can be hidden in mattresses, curtains and furniture. According to reports, bed bug infections rose by 35% between 2022 and 2024, mostly because of the rise in global travellers.

How to spot them?

Recently, a hotel employee under the username @haleewithaflair shared tips on TikTok, explaining the best way to check for bed bugs is to keep your room dark. She also advised using only a mobile flashlight and not to switch on the light or draw curtains for some time.

Explaining further, she said, in a dark room, bed bugs are easy to spot because the flashlight can highlight movements and shadows. The tiny insects usually hide in corners and creases of the mattress. Even if you can't see them clearly, you might notice small dark or red spots, which can be a sign of their presence.

What to do if you find them

If you ever find bed bugs hiding in your room, it's necessary not to unpack your bags. Take a photo immediately, note the time, your room number, and other evidence. Then, without delaying, report to the hotel's front desk.

Most hotels will either move you to another room or issue a refund. If you have already unpacked, make sure to seal your belongings in plastic bags and request that the hotel wash your clothes in hot water. Hot washing is effective as it kills bed bugs and their eggs.

