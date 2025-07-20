'Why wouldn’t you spend...': Perplexity CEO claims new AI browser could replace THESE 2 key roles in offices

Perplexity's new AI browser Comet may soon replace recruiters and admin assistants by automating complex tasks using natural language.

San Francisco-based AI startup Perplexity is quickly becoming a serious challenger to tech giants like Google. After launching its AI-powered search engine, the company has now introduced a native AI browser called Comet, designed to handle tasks far beyond just browsing the internet. But it’s not just about search anymore, Perplexity’s CEO Aravind Srinivas recently revealed that Comet could soon take over two common white-collar jobs: recruiters and administrative assistants.

Speaking on The Verge’s popular podcast Decoder, Srinivas explained that with the support of more advanced AI models like GPT-5 or Claude 4.5, Comet will be able to fully manage the duties of a recruiter. According to him, much of a recruiter’s week can be reduced to just one AI prompt. He described it simply: sourcing candidates, reaching out to them, tracking their responses, and updating spreadsheets like Google Sheets, all of this could be handled by Comet. It can also sync with calendars, schedule interviews, resolve conflicts, send reminders, and even give a meeting brief, all automatically. Some of these tasks wouldn’t even need to be prompted; the browser would just know when to do them.

Srinivas mentioned that Perplexity wants to make Comet feel more like a personal operating system, quietly running background processes and carrying out actions based on natural language instructions. Currently, Comet is only available to paying customers, but the company has started sending out invites to free users too. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Srinivas confirmed that Comet will eventually be made available to everyone, though some of its more advanced AI features might be behind a paywall.

Despite this, Srinivas is confident that users will be happy to pay for Comet because of the time, effort, and money it could save. As he put it during the podcast, “If it helps you make a few million bucks, why wouldn’t you spend USD 2,000 on a prompt?” With tools like Comet, Perplexity is not just building a better browser—it’s building an AI-powered assistant that might soon become a regular part of how people work.