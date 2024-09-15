Why Tesla CEO Elon Musk travels with up to 20 bodyguards and what's his code name?

Musk’s security wasn’t always this tight. Before 2014, he moved more freely, but in that year, he upgraded his security to manage potential threats and monitor individuals deemed 'inappropriate pursuers'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk travels with a high level of security, according to a report by the New York Times. Musk, who is referred to by the code name "Voyager," is protected by a team of 20 armed bodyguards and a medical professional. This extensive security is fitting for someone with a net worth of $250 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Reports suggest that Musk’s security costs can exceed six figures each month, with one bill in 2016 reaching $163,000.

In recent years, Musk has openly discussed the threats against him. At Tesla’s shareholder meeting in June, he revealed that two individuals had threatened his life, prompting further increases in security.

In 2022, Musk secretly purchased a new home after his previous address was leaked, and the new property is guarded around the clock.

Tesla’s SEC filings show that the company paid $2.4 million for Musk’s security in 2023, with an additional $500,000 billed by early 2024. These figures cover only a fraction of his total security expenses.