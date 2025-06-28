A person may experience a variety of symptoms before suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

It is no surprise to see the rise in cases of heart disease among the youth in today's times. According to a US research study done in 2022, it has been observed that there has been a 13% increase in cases of sudden cardiac arrest among people between the ages of 30 and 40. Moreover, according to the Indian Heart Association, when Indians develop heart disease, it occurs at a younger age than other demographics, often without any warning.

Some studies have found that Indians suffer from heart diseases at least 10 years earlier than people in Western countries. Cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) are on the rise among the youth due to sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, increased consumption of alcohol, smoking and high blood pressure. However, some patients may not have any known risk factors. Therefore, there is a need to create awareness about SCA by encouraging the youth to get regular check-ups.

Symptoms and causes of sudden cardiac arrest

A person may experience a variety of symptoms before suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. These include chest discomfort, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, sudden feeling of weakness and dizziness, which may lead to fainting.

Most people who indulge in a sedentary lifestyle, which includes frequent smoking, drugs, excessive drinking, obesity, lack of a balanced diet, irregular sleep cycles and being involved in a high-stress work environment, suffer from heart attacks. These factors can increase the risk of having a sudden cardiac arrest or even lead to other medical conditions and complications. People who have a family history of heart disease and diabetes may also be more likely to suffer from SCA.

Why does it happen?

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs without any warning, causing the heart to stop. It is caused by irregular heartbeats due to an electrical malfunction that prevents the heart from pumping blood to the body. Sudden cardiac arrest leads to the sudden death of the person if intervention is not done within the first 6 minutes. The human heart beats about 60-100 times per minute and any fluctuation in this rate, whether too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia), is called cardiac arrhythmia. People who have a sudden increase in heart rate or who are genetically prone to heart diseases may experience fatal arrhythmias.

Take precautionary measures

To keep your health at its best, you should start following a healthy lifestyle every day. A healthy routine that includes eating a balanced diet rich in nutrition, exercising regularly, avoiding and overcoming habits like smoking and drug abuse, controlling alcohol consumption and sleep cycles, and managing stress is a must. You should also be aware of your family history and take necessary precautionary measures. Consulting a cardiologist should be a priority at this stage. Regular checkups are important to diagnose any problem and address it through specific medications and routines suggested by your doctor.

If you are fortunate enough to have survived SCA and are at risk of experiencing it again, an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) or cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) device can be implanted to monitor, regulate and improve your heartbeat and pump performance and to deliver electrical shocks during potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias to restore normality.

