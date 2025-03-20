Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javad in a private ceremony in January 2024. His sisters have come forward with details about her brother's marriage, offering insights into the reasons behind his separation from Sania Mirza.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got married to actress Sana Javed in January 2024. However, his marital troubles with India's star tennins player Sania Mirza have been a subject of public interest since 2022. Shoaib's nikah photos came as a shock to many, while Sania's family clarified that the divorce was initiated by her, a practice known as Khula in Islamic law.

Expressing their concern over the divorce, she confirmed that the family did not attend Shoaib's nikah ceremony. The Pakistan Daily reported that Sania's unhappiness with Shoaib's alleged extramarital affairs was a contributing factor to the divorce. According to the reports, Shoaib's sister claimed that 'Sania Mirza was tired of his affairs.'

Sania Mirza and her family remained silent about her divorce from Shoaib Malik for an extended period. However, following Shoaib's marriage to Sana Javed, his addressed the separation for the first time. On January 21, 2024, Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, took to Instagram to share a note stating that Sania had separated from Shoaib months prior. She expressed well wishes for Shoaib and emphasised Sania's preference for privacy, requesting respect during this sensitive time.

Before Anam Mirza's statement, Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, confirmed to PTI that his daughter had opted a khula from Shoaib Malik. Khula is a form of divorce initiated by the wife in Islam, granting her the right to seek separation. Unlike talaq, which is given by the husband, khula ensures equal rights in divorce.

Meanwhile, recently Shoaid Malik opened up about his relationship with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former Pak captain said, "The relationship I share with him is one of friendship. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I’m there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up,” Shoaib shared.

He further mentioned, “I have a very strong bond with him. Every day we connect on a video call and discuss everything."