VIRAL
Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javad in a private ceremony in January 2024. His sisters have come forward with details about her brother's marriage, offering insights into the reasons behind his separation from Sania Mirza.
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got married to actress Sana Javed in January 2024. However, his marital troubles with India's star tennins player Sania Mirza have been a subject of public interest since 2022. Shoaib's nikah photos came as a shock to many, while Sania's family clarified that the divorce was initiated by her, a practice known as Khula in Islamic law.
Shoaib's sisters have come forward with details about her brother's marriage, offering insights into the reasons behind his separation from Sania Mirza. Expressing their concern over the divorce, she confirmed that the family did not attend Shoaib's nikah ceremony. The Pakistan Daily reported that Sania's unhappiness with Shoaib's alleged extramarital affairs was a contributing factor to the divorce. According to the reports, Shoaib's sister claimed that 'Sania Mirza was tired of his affairs.'
Sania Mirza and her family remained silent about her divorce from Shoaib Malik for an extended period. However, following Shoaib's marriage to Sana Javed, his addressed the separation for the first time. On January 21, 2024, Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, took to Instagram to share a note stating that Sania had separated from Shoaib months prior. She expressed well wishes for Shoaib and emphasised Sania's preference for privacy, requesting respect during this sensitive time.
Before Anam Mirza's statement, Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, confirmed to PTI that his daughter had opted a khula from Shoaib Malik. Khula is a form of divorce initiated by the wife in Islam, granting her the right to seek separation. Unlike talaq, which is given by the husband, khula ensures equal rights in divorce.
Meanwhile, recently Shoaid Malik opened up about his relationship with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former Pak captain said, "The relationship I share with him is one of friendship. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I’m there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up,” Shoaib shared.
He further mentioned, “I have a very strong bond with him. Every day we connect on a video call and discuss everything."
Woman sits on road in Lucknow, shakes head for 20 min, viral video leaves netizens stunned
Seema Haider's daughter with Sachin Meena is not Indian, here's why
World's richest man Elon Musk talks about ‘self-sustaining city’ on Mars, explains how humans will sustain
PCB refutes financial loss claims, unveils record revenue from Champions Trophy 2025
Why Shoaib Malik's sister skipped his second wedding with Sana Javed: 'Sania Mirza was tired of...'
Are Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan struggling after India ban? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq spills the beans
Meet Indonesia's richest woman, who lost Rs 31070 crore in just 72 hours, still has net worth of Rs...
Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato gets key approval for rebranding to ‘Eternal’ from...
Samay Raina cancels India tour amid India's Got Latent row: ‘You will all get refunds shortly’
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG clash on April 6 shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati, here's why
25 Indians awarded death sentence in UAE, 10150 lodged in foreign jails: Centre
Betting app case: Prakash Raj admits doing ad 9 years ago, issues clarification: 'My conscious doesn’t...'
Man claims following Bryan Johnson’s routine made him 10 years 'younger’, but reveals its downsides
Meet man, IIT Roorkee alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, served as DM Lucknow, now suspended due to...
What is US Liberation Day? How is it related to India? Know what Donald Trump has said
DNA Verified: Are banks to work for 5 days a week from April 1? Know truth here
Watch: Ex-CSK star recreates viral meme to brutally mock RCB ahead of IPL 2025
Actress Janhvi Kapoor gets this special gift box from co-star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana, it contains...
Pakistani man travels to India without visa, enjoys vada pav at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
Meet Amy Coleman, the new HR executive of Microsoft, who joined firm in 1996
IPL 2025: What is the new two-ball rule and how will it help? All you need to know
Madras High Court: Senior citizens can revoke gifts, settlement deeds if children neglect them
Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan met his girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Woh bahut hi achi insaan hain...'
SwitchToFluorideFree: Why fluoride-free toothpaste is the smarter choice
Meet JEE Main 2025 topper Atharva Kulkarni who scored 99.71 percent score, shares success mantra, says THIS about managing time
Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to expand in real estate with Rs 12090 crore deal, in advanced talks to buy...
'Whatever he has put is...': Amaal Mallik's mother on allegations of severing his ties with Armaan Malik
Is the historic 170-carat Indian Nawanagar Necklace in India? Know here
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: What does FIR say about Nagpur violence?
Throwback to when CSK star Ravindra Jadeja was banned from IPL after trade talks with THIS franchise
Aamir Khan's Dangal had five climaxes, reveals director Nitesh Tiwari: ‘It was very alarming for…’
JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip OUT: Get direct link, steps to check here
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Netizens wonder what went wrong, criticise Dhanashree Verma alimony
Why has Elon Musk's X sued Indian government? Has its AI Grok offended audience with abuses, slang?
Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna, his mother at Antilia, flaunts simple ethnic look in...; WATCH
'He was insulted, mentally tortured': Ex-India star feels Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya deserves biopic
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok apologises to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for mistakenly labelling him....: 'I regret the error'
Baden Bower Grows with New Job Opportunities As Competitors Cut Jobs
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: Mughal Emperor's final instructions to his son for simple funeral, burial
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Dhanashree Verma’s new song, 'Dekha Ji Dekha Meine' shows abuse, cheating in toxic relationship, watch video
Show director Utsav Dholakia honored at FICCI FLO Kanpur's ‘UDAAN: The Finale that Fuels the Future’
Yuzvendra Chahal seen in ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt after divorce from Dhanashree Verma; WATCH
Not Sanju Samson, 23-year-old star to captain Rajasthan Royals in first three matches of IPL 2025
Chiranjeevi thanks 'blood brothers' after receiving award in UK, Pawan Kalyan hails 'hero of his life'
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's 'secret' ahead of IPL 2025: 'We cancelled...'
Muskan Rastogi-Sahil Shukla murdered Saurabh Rajput in Meerut: What’s next for them? Can they get death sentence? Lawyer weighs in…
BCCI implements major rule change for IPL 2025 following complaint from Mohammed Shami; lifts ban on....
Meet 10 most influential entrepreneurs shaping India’s future in 2025
Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro hits Indian market: Is it safe? Diabetes expert weighs in
Amaal Mallik announces he is clinically depressed, breaks ties with brother Armaan Malik due to...: 'I refuse to let the past...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma granted divorce by Mumbai family court
Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: Allahabad High Court
How to handle the fear of public speaking
How will Rs 58 crore cash prize for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 winning contingent be distributed: Rs 3 crore to each player, Rs 3 crore to Gambhir, rest for...
'Rekha troubled those who....': Rakesh Roshan reveals being warned against actress
'Glorifying invaders means strengthening roots of treason, new India will never...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues strong statement amid Aurangzeb row
Can Maharashtra Government remove Aurangzeb's tomb? Will Union Government do it?
Rajiv Adatia calls Farah Khan 'aunty' on Celebrity MasterChef, director hints at elimination: 'Galat hai yaar, tu toh..'
22 Maoists killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, one Jawan martyred
Nita Ambani shares special reason why her and Mukesh Ambani's twins were named Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani: 'He got a call asking him...'
Kim Kardashian reveals who invited them to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s wedding, its not Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta but...
Telangana police register FIR against Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi and others for promoting...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's megahit plan ahead of IPL 2025 for just Rs..., free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber services also on offer
Row over Aurangzeb's grave: What did this MUSLIM cleric say on alleged molestation of policewoman during Nagpur violence?
Posters put up in Patna to support Lalu Yadav after ED questioning: 'Tiger abhi zinda hai'
Meet actress who made flop Bollywood debut, became superstar with a Salman Khan film, is now four times richer than her husband, she is..
Meet actress who murdered her 26-year-old friend, TV executive, cut his body in 300 pieces, then...
Meet Nawaz Modi Singhania, estranged wife of Gautam Singhania, who stepped down Raymond Board as director due to...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 20, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check winning numbers for 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw
Kerala Lottery Result March 20, 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday lucky draw result TODAY 3pm; know 1st prize winner here
NASA Alert! James Webb Telescope discovers diamond-rich planet five times larger than Earth, it is...
This actress worked in iconic film rejected by Rekha, saved Yash Chopra's sinking career after back-to-back flops, became superstar, movie earned Rs..
World's deadliest snake, a 10-foot-long giant spotted in THIS state, here's what happened next
How a chance encounter with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor sparked a movement to nourish millions
‘Piku is based on Amitabh Bachchan’s poty’: Netizens school Jaya Bachchan after she slams Akshay Kumar’s ‘flop film’ Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Who was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah conservationist found dead in Saudi Arabia
How rising medical inflation is making health insurance a necessity in 2025
Here's why Shweta Tiwari was keen on wanting a son after Palak Tiwari: 'Cannot have another daughter'
Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said after being shooed away from Mannat by watchman before purchasing it: 'Ye khareed lunga phir...'
H-1B visa applications to be deleted starting March 20: Here’s what employers need to know
Disha Salian's death case gains momentum again after nearly 5 years, father of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager seeks...
'Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se...': RJ Mahvash shares cryptic post amid Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma, netizens say 'Chahal liked in 10 seconds'
Meet actress who starred in about 157 TV shows, left her husband to became a monk after...
Yuzvendra Chahal to pay Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crores in alimony; netizens call out 'fake feminism'
Punjab Expressway to cut Bathinda-Chandigarh travel by 50 km, details inside
Selena Gomez sells Alex Russo's Wizards of Waverly Place wand for shocking price you'll never believe!
Parents of Muskaan Rastogi, accused of killing her husband, demand capital punishment for her: 'Not fit for society'
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash amid divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma
Who is Jack Martin Pressman? Youngest person to experience zero gravity with impressive mid-air tricks
Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2025: Know its history, significance and more
Donald Trump's big statement on Canada, calls it one of the nastiest countries for...
‘Forgotten man and woman’: White House calls rescue of NASA Astronauts a historic mission under Donald Trump
Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor breaks his silence after being slammed for his 'I'm allowed to have 4 marriages' remark: 'Kaise logon ko...'
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu highlights smart, well-educated Indian-Americans shifting to finance: 'Making money on money...'
Viral video: Pakistani college students recreate iconic Mughal-e-Azam ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya’ song, WATCH
Rekha was not on good terms with Amitabh Bachchan, reveals Ranjeet: 'She had a lot of tantrums, I asked her to...'
Meet chemical engineer, daughter of one of richest Indian women, who took over Rs 40034 crore company after her father’s demise, she is...
Viral video: Angry elephant chases Karnataka forest officials, netizens react
Meet man who cleared UGC NET 7 times, JRF twice, left 3 govt jobs, has now become...
'They get Rs 60 lakh': Former Pakistan pacer hits out at Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, asks PCB to revoke their...