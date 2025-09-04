Why September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s day in India, know origins and importance

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...
Teacher’s Day 2025: September 5 is dedicated to honouring teachers across India; explore its origin, significance, and the various ways the day is celebrated.
Teachers play an extraordinary role in shaping not just our education but also our values, perspectives, and life skills. They are the guiding lights who nurture us to grow, evolve, and achieve our true potential. Every year on September 5, India marks Teacher’s Day as a tribute to their invaluable contribution.
The date is celebrated in memory of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, who was also a distinguished philosopher and educator. Dr. Radhakrishnan had once suggested that instead of observing his birthday as a personal event, it should be used to acknowledge and appreciate teachers across the nation.
Honouring his wish, the Government of India declared September 5 as Teacher’s Day in 1962. Since then, the day has stood as a symbol of respect, gratitude, and recognition of teachers’ impact on society.
Born in 1888, Dr. Radhakrishnan went on to become one of the country’s most celebrated scholars of philosophy. His academic brilliance and commitment to education led him to serve as the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and later as the second President (1962–1967). A firm believer in education as the cornerstone of national progress, he consistently highlighted the vital role of teachers in shaping future generations.
Across schools and colleges, Teacher’s Day is marked with enthusiasm and gratitude. Students often take on the roles of their teachers for a day, conducting classes and activities for their juniors. In some places, teachers also step into the shoes of students, showcasing the mutual respect and exchange of learning between the two.
This day serves not only as a celebration but also as a reminder of the enduring relationship between students and teachers, a bond built on knowledge, values, and inspiration.