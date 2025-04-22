Polite phrases like "please" and "thank you" in ChatGPT chats are costing OpenAI tens of millions of dollars due to...

If you often say "please" or "thank you" to ChatGPT, you're not alone—and surprisingly, those kind words might be more expensive than you'd think. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently revealed that these polite exchanges are actually contributing to “tens of millions of dollars” in electricity costs.

It all started with a curious question on X (formerly Twitter) from a user named @tomieinlove, who asked how much it costs to handle polite conversations. Altman replied, “Tens of millions of dollars well spent,” and then added, “You never know.”

Why Saying “Thank You” Costs Money

Every time you chat with ChatGPT, it uses powerful computers stored in massive data centers. These machines need a lot of electricity, not just for running the AI but also to keep the computers cool. So even small talk like “thanks” or “you’re welcome” adds up in energy use. That’s why these polite messages, although sweet, are surprisingly costly at scale.

Altman’s response highlights how deeply AI has blended into our lives. Many people now naturally treat ChatGPT with the same kindness they’d show a human. Even though the AI doesn’t have feelings, saying “please” and “thank you” makes the interaction feel warmer and more human.

The Internet Reacts—With Humor and Worry

Altman’s admission got a lot of attention online. Some people joked about the AI apocalypse, referencing movies like The Terminator and The Matrix. One user wrote, “Being kind to AI may pay off if the machines take over.” Others confessed they talk to ChatGPT like a friend, not wanting to upset it—even if it’s not real.

Some people even joked that they always add “my master” after thanking ChatGPT, just in case robots rule the world one day.

While others offered simpler solutions like using client-side code to handle responses, the message was clear: people are emotionally connecting with AI in very human ways.

So next time you say “thank you” to ChatGPT, remember, it’s a kind gesture, but it might also be one of the most expensive courtesies in tech!