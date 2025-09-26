Add DNA as a Preferred Source
‘Why pink?’: Why French people don’t use white toilet paper

Toilet rolls were reserved for those who wanted to feel extremely comfortable while using the bathroom.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

‘Why pink?’: Why French people don’t use white toilet paper
The world of toilet paper is full of mysteries, and one of the most intriguing is whether toilet paper in France is pink. This seemingly trivial question has been a source of curiosity and debate for years, and now it's time to delve deeper into this mystery.

Many of us are accustomed to using white toilet paper, but why is French toilet paper pink? The colour of toilet paper is a common topic of conversation among foreigners visiting France. Colored toilet paper is also called PQ (Pécu), which means "paper tomorrow." Although white toilet paper rolls are available in France, most are colored, no matter where you go.
Colored toilet paper originated in China in the sixth century. However, PQ only became popular in France in the 1960s.

Toilet rolls were reserved for those who wanted to feel extremely comfortable while using the bathroom. People would read newspapers for a long time, then switch to other media. When toilets were first built, toilet paper was made from wood pulp, but after protests from the World Wildlife Fund, environmental activists forced this change. After some significant public outcry, manufacturers began making toilet paper rolls from recycled paper.

Initially, toilet paper appeared gray. So manufacturers tried dyeing or bleaching it, but this didn't work. However, as time went on, people began using more bleach or dye because gray toilet paper became less attractive.

However, pink toilet paper is common in France due to regional preferences.

How did the Pink PQ trend start?

It's difficult to pinpoint who started this trend. Germans prefer toilet paper with graphical designs, while Americans prefer white because it looks nicer. However, the French continue to use pink toilet paper.

Sanitary vendors chose pink because it is associated with purity in French culture. It's also associated with healthy, youthful skin and softness. Besides France, Germany is another country where colored toilet paper is popular. Patterns, especially floral ones, are often found on toilet paper rolls. However, some countries prefer white paper.

White toilet paper is widely popular in the United States and is also used for reasons of purity. However, it is less environmentally friendly. Many manufacturers now offer recycled paper in a variety of brown shades, believing it to be more environmentally friendly. Many types of toilet paper are available in France, and they are sold in packs or as stacks of sheets, which you may not see in the United States.

Pink toilet paper is more expensive in France. However, because white toilet paper is rare, your options are limited. But as you may have noticed, toilet roll designs are constantly evolving. Packs have been expanded to include new product categories. There are also some very attractive patterned toilet paper options on the market, such as three-layered and even printed ones. Although toilet paper designs have evolved in many places around the world, the French are unlikely to change theirs.

Some people complain that applying the dye to delicate skin irritates them, and this also creates environmental problems. There is considerable debate over whether dyeing toilet paper pink is better than bleaching it to make white toilet paper. Pink toilet paper has always been popular despite its higher price. However, unbleached toilet paper is not widely available because customers dislike the brown color of toilet paper.

Toilet paper continues to evolve; now there are perfumed toilet paper, three- and four-layer paper, and even paper that burns when burned. Some truly beautiful and interesting toilet paper designs are available, but change is happening slowly in France. It seems they are content with their pink colour.

Also read: This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!

 

