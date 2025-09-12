Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why pilots don’t wear perfume in cockpit? Aviation rule you never heard of

Notably, alcohol-based products (sanitisers, mouthwashes, perfumes) contain ethyl alcohol, which is the same compound measured in breathalysers.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 08:17 PM IST

Why pilots don’t wear perfume in cockpit? Aviation rule you never heard of
Have you ever wondered why pilots are prohibited from wearing perfume just before a flight? Well, it turns out that smelling good can cost them a lot. This is because, as per the guidelines of India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), pilots have to undergo a mandatory breathalyser test before every flight to ensure that they are not under the influence of alcohol.

Why are the pilots allowed to wear perfume inside the cockpit?

Notably, alcohol-based products (sanitisers, mouthwashes, perfumes) contain ethyl alcohol, which is the same compound measured in breathalysers. "If a pilot uses a hand sanitiser or sprays perfume just before the test, and there is alcohol vapour in the air or mouth, it can lead to a false positive or inflated reading," said Captain Anil Rao, general secretary, ALPA India.

Experts suggest that since many perfumes and colognes are alcohol-based, they can affect the results. "The breathalyser device is so sensitive that it can detect 0.0001 per cent alcohol. So if the pilot has applied perfume, it can detect alcohol from the perfume and show a false positive result, even if alcohol has not been consumed," said Captain Tomar Awadhesh, director, Golden Epaulettes Aviation.

Such results can lead to flight delays and pilots may face disciplinary action, irrespective of their intent, said Captain Awadhesh.

Captain Rao explained that aviation breathalysers (the ones used by the DGCA or airline authorities) are often calibrated and require deep lung air, not just mouth vapour. "In most airlines, pilots are advised not to use alcohol-based products just before the test. If the reading is found to be high, a repeat test is conducted after waiting for a while," said Captain Rao.

So, pilots wait until the test is complete. Capt Avadhesh said, “After the completion of the Breathalyser test, they can use perfume as per their requirement. 

  • Avoid using sprays or alcohol sanitisers on hands or near the mouth just before the test.
  • In case of false positives, insist on retesting after a gap of five minutes in fresh air,” said Capt Rao.
