Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Ambani tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in a star-studded wedding ceremony which saw the presence of celebrities from all walks of life. The actual wedding ceremony was followed by a three-day pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat, starting March 1, at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

But why the Ambani family chose Jamnagar's 500-crore-worth residence over Mumbai's Antilia which is worth around Rs 1,500 crores? The answer is hidden in the family's love for its roots.

In an old conversation with CNBC Awaaz, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, discussed the reasons behind choosing Jamnagar as pre-wedding venue.

Anant Ambani shared that while Mumbai is his home, his heart lies in Jamnagar. “My grandmother is from Jamnagar. My mother has built the whole city. They have built the whole thing brick by brick. I have spent a lot of time here as a child. Mumbai is my home, but my heart is in Jamnagar. My parents and grandmother also suggested that we pick Jamnagar as the venue. It also gives me an opportunity to celebrate with my colleagues, and the other people I work with,” Anant said while speaking to the media outlet.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant Ambani is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare and Shaila Merchant who is an entrepreneur.