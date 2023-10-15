Why Kulfi vendors add common salt to ice: The scientific secret behind this frozen delight revealed

Kulfi, India's beloved frozen dessert, is known for its unique storage method involving ice and salt.

Kulfi, often referred to as the Indian counterpart to ice cream, has been a cherished dessert in India for generations. Renowned for its sumptuous creaminess and a diverse array of flavors that often include sweetened or flavored milk and an assortment of dried fruits, kulfi's appeal is undeniable. However, a unique method for storing kulfi has perplexed many, involving the placement of kulfi in a mixture of ice and salt. On the platform Quora, inquisitive users sought to demystify this seemingly unconventional practice, and a number of contributors have illuminated the scientific rationale behind it.

Firstly, a Quora user dispelled concerns of adulteration, explaining that the introduction of salt to ice serves a specific scientific purpose. This process involves creating a solution by mixing salt with ice cubes within a container. This combination drastically lowers the freezing point of the mixture, often plunging it well below zero degrees Celsius. In practice, the temperature can drop to a chilly -18° to -21°, mimicking the conditions of a deep freezer. The underlying principle behind this technique is that when containers filled with kulfi mixture are submerged in this ice-and-salt solution, they remain solid and do not melt.

Additionally, the user clarified that the temperature of this solution, resulting from the salt-ice blend, drops rapidly. This swift reduction in temperature expedites the freezing process of the kulfi mixture within the containers. However, it is crucial to exercise moderation when adding salt, as an excessive amount can hinder the optimal formation of the freezing mixture.

Another Quora contributor offered a simple yet enlightening explanation, stating that adding salt to the ice while making kulfi creates a low-temperature environment. This drop in temperature initiates the freezing process, enabling the kulfi to solidify rapidly. Therefore, the practice of adding salt to ice serves a practical and scientific purpose.

It is noteworthy that this technique is not exclusive to kulfi; it finds application in freezing various frozen delicacies. Essentially, this process cleverly leverages science to ensure that these delectable treats attain the desired consistency and remain frozen until they reach eager consumers.