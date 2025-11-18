Why Kosher phones are the new hype? With no internet, these phones are used by THIS community for...

Haryana: Woman dancer gets beaten in Nuh after confronting groom's relative over inappropriate behaviour, VIDEO surfaces
The Jewish community in Brooklyn, borough in New York, is now using Kosher phone, based on kosher technology that restricts internet use and its services that prove to be an overload in one's life. The phone is based on Jewish laws that are acceptable by its rabbis.
Smartphones are not only a lifeline for millions but also a distraction in many ways. Compared to older times, when they were used only as a necessity, they now serve many important purposes in our lives. However, a part of the United States has ditched this unnecessary distraction by adopting kosher technology, a new technology adopted by Hasidic Jews to stay connected in a unique way.
The term ‘Kosher’ means that food or drinking items that Jewish dietary laws allow to consume. These laws are called kashrut. The spiritual leader, teacher, or scholar who interprets these laws is called a rabbi.
Phone that has been developed to align with the religious, cultural, and moral standards of the Orthodox Jewish community are called Kosher Phone. Just like certain food and drinks are acceptable by the community, the ‘Kosher phone’ is accepted by the community’s rabbis in accordance with its standards.
The motive behind the unique design of kosher phones is to facilitate effective communication without any disturbance. What makes kosher phones different from smartphones is its restriction to the internet, which is the biggest distraction in today’s smartphone consumers.
Kosher phones only give access to calls and send text messages without giving access to internet services like search engines, social media, and apps which can morally pose danger. These phones put limits on the internet and therefore Kosher phones do not have heavy internet and are based on the concept of digital minimalism.
Some religious Jews abstain themselves from using internet on their mobile phones and limit it to their office or only on desktop. But what is the reason behind this? It is to ensure that people spend time with their children and give them their required attention. The kosher phones are sold at a kiosk in Brooklyn with their browser disabled. The users of these phones are common in Brooklyn.
There are other devices that use Kosher technology- kosher cameras without cloud-based features and kosher MP3 players that do not use iTunes.