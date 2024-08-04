Why Khan Sir, who once couldn't afford Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his income, net worth and more

Khan Sir has created a special place among students and his Khan GS Research Centre has 23.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Many popular teachers have come into the headlines again after three UPSC aspirants died in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi due to flooding. One such teacher is Khan Sir who is known for his unique teaching style. He runs Khan GS Research Center, a coaching institute, in Patna. He ventured into YouTube in 2019 and became popular after his video went viral during the Covid lockdown. He teaches students to prepare for government jobs and other competitive exams. Khan Sir has created a special place among the students.

Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir was born in a soldier family in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. His real name is Faizal Khan, reports suggest. Khan Sir's father was in the Indian Army and his elder brother also joined the Army. The popular educator also wanted to join the Army, but due to his hand not being straight, he was declared unfit.

In his early years, he couldn’t afford a quality pencil and was merely average in academics. He also tried his hand at several competitive tests, such as the engineering entrance exam, NDA, and admission exams for the Indian Army, failing each time but never giving up. He pushed through these early difficulties and eventually earned an MA in geography and a Master of Science degree.

Khan Sir once said he thought of going back to his home in Deoria during his struggle days, but he had only Rs 40-50. While the ticket was of Rs 90. Khan Sir now earns around Rs 20 lakh every month, reports suggest.

He reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 5 crore. In a conversation with famous author Chetan Bhagat, Khan Sir once revealed that a big company offered him Rs 107 crore and asked him to join and teach children. However, due to his aim of teaching poor children, he rejected this offer. Today, his Khan GS Research Centre has 23.3 million subscribers on YouTube.