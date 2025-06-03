Regardless of the weather, be it sunny or cold, girls wear short skirts in Japan's school even in winters. Check here to know why

In Japan, where school uniforms are not just symbols of uniformity and discipline, there's a unique perspective on their significance. Unlike in other countries where uniforms often represent equality or identity, Japan's school uniforms are more about style and cultural trends.

Observing any Japanese school, one can easily spot girls embracing fashion trends rooted in pop culture, such as the impractical yet stylish short, pleated skirt. Regardless of the weather, be it sunny or cold, these miniskirts are a common sight.

Short and mini skirts in Japan, a trend that has persisted for decades, originated in pop culture but eventually became a cultural norm. In the 1990s, Japanese pop icon Namie Amuro gained prominence, celebrated for her fashion choices, particularly her use of short skirts. This trend quickly resonated with teenage girls, including school students who adapted their uniforms, ultimately shaping the educational dress code of today.

However, according to another report, the reason Japanese schoolgirls wear short skirts, even in winter, is largely due to the country's strict adherence to traditional school uniforms, known as "seifuku." These uniforms are modeled after European naval uniforms from the early 20th century and are seen as a symbol of modesty, discipline, and equality among students.

More than a uniform

Reports indicate that teenage school girls embraced this trend to feel cuter and more stylish. What started as a fashion inspiration evolved into a matter of confidence and identity for them.

The trend has become so prevalent among Japanese girls that, regardless of the weather, schoolgirls continue to embrace this tradition. Even in freezing temperatures, they style the mini skirt with scarves and jackets, yet the skirt's length remains unchanged.

Beyond its role as a school uniform, this trend has become iconic, with numerous anime, dramas, and K-pop-inspired videos, as well as international films, embracing it. Now, this trend serves as a global symbol of Japanese youth culture.