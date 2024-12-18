Italy's towns are selling abandoned homes at low prices, attracting international buyers and boosting local economies.

In recent years, several towns in Italy have been offering abandoned homes for sale at incredibly low prices, attracting both locals and tourists. One such town, Sambuca di Sicilia, gained attention in 2019 when it auctioned off dilapidated homes with bids starting at just USD 1 (around Rs 85). The initiative proved to be so popular that the town repeated the offer in 2021 and 2024, with bids beginning at USD 2 (about Rs 170) and USD 3 (about Rs 255), respectively. The idea quickly became a hit with tourists who were captivated by the charming Italian lifestyle, and other towns in Italy, such as Mussomeli in Sicily and Zungoli in Campania, followed suit.

The town of Bivona, also located in Sicily, even offered tax bonuses to people willing to buy one of the dozen abandoned properties available for just over a dollar. The goal of this initiative was to repopulate areas that had been abandoned as locals moved to cities in search of better opportunities.

While the idea of buying homes for just a dollar may seem unbelievable, it has proven to be successful in many cases. Here are five important things to know about this trend in Italy:

It's Not a Scam: Initially, many people were skeptical about the deal. One such person was Alexandra Stubbs from the U.S., who questioned the idea when she heard that a friend had bought a house for just a dollar. Despite her doubts, she ended up purchasing two properties.

Structurally Stable Buildings: While the homes are old and in need of repair, they are generally "structurally stable." Some properties even have courtyards and wrought-iron balconies, and many are attached homes that can be expanded into larger properties.

How the Bidding Works: These properties are sold at auction to the highest bidder. To participate, bidders must pay a deposit of approximately USD 5,399 (around Rs 4.5 lakh). If they win the auction, the deposit becomes part of the purchase price; if not, the deposit is returned.

Renovation Deadline: Buyers are required to complete renovations within three years or risk losing their deposit. For example, Meredith Tabbone, a financial advisor from Chicago, spent Rs 3.8 crore to renovate two homes in three years.

Boost to Local Economy: The sale of these properties has attracted international buyers from all over the world, boosting the local economy with an influx of around USD 21.8 million, as reported by the mayor of Sambuca di Sicilia.

This initiative not only helps revitalize abandoned towns but also gives buyers an affordable opportunity to own property in one of the most beautiful countries in the world.