Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why is the Kohinoor called a cursed diamond? Learn the truth

It is said to have originally weighed approximately 793 carats and now weighs approximately 105.6 carats.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:13 PM IST

Why is the Kohinoor called a cursed diamond? Learn the truth
You may have heard of the priceless Kohinoor diamond. It is one of the oldest and most famous diamonds in the world. However, do you know the history of the Kohinoor diamond? Where is it currently located? We are going to answer some such questions through this article today.

You may be surprised to learn an interesting fact about the Kohinoor diamond: it has never been sold, nor has anyone attempted to buy it. To date, the Kohinoor diamond has only been won, stolen, or given as a gift. It has never been traded.

Why is the Kohinoor diamond so special?

While there are many diamonds, the most famous is the Kohinoor diamond. It is said to have originally weighed approximately 793 carats and now weighs approximately 105.6 carats. At one time, it was considered the largest diamond in the world.

Where is the Kohinoor Diamond now?

A Golconda-class diamond whose origins are lost to time, the Kohinoor is today the pride of the British Crown, housed in the Tower of London. Currently, the Kohinoor is in the possession of the British royal family.

History of the Kohinoor Diamond

The history of the Kohinoor Diamond dates back more than 5,000 years. The diamond's current name, derived from Persian, means "Mountain of Light." According to historians, the diamond was discovered during excavations in the Golconda mines in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. There is no record of who first discovered it or when it was discovered.

Over its long history, this priceless diamond has travelled throughout the world and has been in the possession of many rulers. It is also known to have travelled within and outside India, including to Persia and Afghanistan.

Some famous kings who possessed the Kohinoor Diamond

  • Kakatiyas
  • Allaudin Khilji
  • King Vikramaditya of Gwalior
  • Early Mughals, Babur and Humayun
  • Shah of Iran, Shah Tahmasp
  • Dynasties of Ahmednagar and Golconda, Nizam Shah and Qutub Shah
  • Later Mughals from Shah Jahan to Muhammad Shah Rangila
  • Nadir Shah of Persia, who gave the Kohinoor its Persian name, meaning "Mountain of Light"
  • Afghan general Ahmad Shah Abdali (Durrani) and his successors from then on down to Shah Shuja
  • Sher-e-Punjab, Maharaja From Ranjit Singh and his successors to Maharaja Duleep Singh, the diamond changed hands several times.

The diamond originated in Golconda, Andhra Pradesh. It was mined from the Rayalaseema diamond mine, then under the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty.

During the reign of Alauddin Khilji, the second ruler of the Delhi Sultanate dynasty, the Khiljis launched several successful invasions and raids across southern India. It is believed that Khilji came to Warangal in 1310 during one such expedition to acquire the diamond.

The diamond then passed from one ruler of the Delhi Sultanate to another. In 1526, Babur defeated Ibrahim Lodi and acquired the diamond. Babur also mentions the diamond in his autobiography, the Baburnama. According to some records, after Babur, the diamond adorned Shah Jahan's Peacock Throne.

The Persian emperor, Nadir Shah, invaded the Mughal Empire in 1739 and acquired the diamond. It is said that it was Nadir Shah who gave the diamond its current name, 'Koh-i-Noor,' which means "Mountain of Light" in Persian.

Nadir Shah was assassinated in 1747, and his empire disintegrated. After his death, the Kohinoor came into the possession of one of his generals, Ahmad Shah Durrani. One of his descendants, Shah Shuja Durrani, gave the diamond to Ranjit Singh of Punjab, who in turn helped Durrani recapture the throne of Afghanistan.

In 1849, the British conquered Punjab and the Treaty of Lahore was signed. Lord Dalhousie then arranged for Ranjit Singh's successor, Duleep Singh, to present the Kohinoor to Queen Victoria. The diamond was presented to Queen Victoria in 1850-51, and the Kohinoor has remained in England ever since.

The Kohinoor's fame transcended borders. It has been a part of ancient as well as modern literature. The Kohinoor is truly timeless and priceless. Indian history is incomplete without the Kohinoor.

Also read: This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the morning

 

