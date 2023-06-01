Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Why is Swara Bhasker being trolled on Twitter? Pregnancy rumours months after wedding spark frenzy

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is being trolled on Twitter after a doctored tweet of a news agency went viral on social media, claiming that she is pregnant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Why is Swara Bhasker being trolled on Twitter? Pregnancy rumours months after wedding spark frenzy
Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad (Photo - Twitter)

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who often takes a stand against the Narendra Modi-led government, is now trending on social media for completely different reasons. This comes after she made headlines as she got married to politician Fahad Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in an intimate ceremony, and now people are speculating that the actress is pregnant, just less than five months after her wedding ceremony.

Swara Bhasker is being mercilessly trolled on Twitter after a doctored tweet on social media, posted allegedly by a news agency, claimed that the actress is pregnant just a few short months after she announced her wedding with husband Fahad Ahmad.

 

 

 

 

 

The doctored tweet from the news agency claims that Swara Bhasker has announced her pregnancy and her husband Fahad Ahmad has confirmed the news. It also reported that Ahmad has confirmed that Bhasker will give birth in July this year.

However, Twitter started trolling Swara Bhasker since she had only been married for less than five months but is reportedly eight months pregnant. Here are some of the tweets being posted on social media, trolling Swara Bhasker.

However, the news of her pregnancy has not officially been confirmed by Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad, or any member of their family. No official statements have been made regarding their pregnancy, and these reports are just rumours.

READ | Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in court wedding: 'We just couldn't wait'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.