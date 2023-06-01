Why is Swara Bhasker being trolled on Twitter? Pregnancy rumours months after wedding spark frenzy

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad (Photo - Twitter)

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who often takes a stand against the Narendra Modi-led government, is now trending on social media for completely different reasons. This comes after she made headlines as she got married to politician Fahad Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in an intimate ceremony, and now people are speculating that the actress is pregnant, just less than five months after her wedding ceremony.

Swara Bhasker is being mercilessly trolled on Twitter after a doctored tweet on social media, posted allegedly by a news agency, claimed that the actress is pregnant just a few short months after she announced her wedding with husband Fahad Ahmad.

स्वरा भास्कर becomes mother just after 4.5 months of Marriage.

Well would like to congratulate her for making this possible just in 4.5 months instead of 9 months.#SwaraBhasker pic.twitter.com/3j9yEj79aw — Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) June 1, 2023

The doctored tweet from the news agency claims that Swara Bhasker has announced her pregnancy and her husband Fahad Ahmad has confirmed the news. It also reported that Ahmad has confirmed that Bhasker will give birth in July this year.

However, Twitter started trolling Swara Bhasker since she had only been married for less than five months but is reportedly eight months pregnant. Here are some of the tweets being posted on social media, trolling Swara Bhasker.

However, the news of her pregnancy has not officially been confirmed by Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad, or any member of their family. No official statements have been made regarding their pregnancy, and these reports are just rumours.

