Why is SBI Passbook trending on Twitter after Messi’s Argentina reaches FIFA World Cup 2022 finals?

Twitter is constantly buzzing with activity. The most recent trend involves the SBI Passbook and the Argentina Football team. Argentina's team, lead by Lionel Messi, advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, and fans wasted no time in trending images of the SBI passbook.

The SBI passbook photo, which has the same colour as the country's flag, is trending on Twitter following Argentina's surprise victory over Croatia. While the SBI passbook photo is being retweeted and blended to celebrate the team's success, Lionel Messi has millions of followers in India.

Messi and Argentina are now more emotionally connected for fans in India. The approaching FIFA World Cup final game on Sunday will have viewers' eyes glued to the TV, even if they don't regularly watch football matches.

Here are some hilarious memes surfacing on Twitter:

Being an SBI passbook holder, is it ok if I support France in the final?

Oh wait.....I am not french either.#FIFA#WorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/cFu3BuzwOo — मकरंद (Makrand) (@makrand_san) December 15, 2022

If you're a fan of Argentina and can't get hold of a flag use the SBI passbook (Not mine. Received on whatsapp from friend) pic.twitter.com/qBpe8z45n8 — Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) June 16, 2018

Sir aap bhi SBI wale h to Argentina ko support banta hai pic.twitter.com/ngZq3tl8fb December 15, 2022