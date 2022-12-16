Search icon
Why is SBI Passbook trending on Twitter after Messi’s Argentina reaches FIFA World Cup 2022 finals?

As the SBI PASSBOOK began trending on Twitter, some supporters have elevated their devotion to the Argentina team, know why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Twitter is constantly buzzing with activity. The most recent trend involves the SBI Passbook and the Argentina Football team. Argentina's team, lead by Lionel Messi, advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, and fans wasted no time in trending images of the SBI passbook.
 
The SBI passbook photo, which has the same colour as the country's flag, is trending on Twitter following Argentina's surprise victory over Croatia. While the SBI passbook photo is being retweeted and blended to celebrate the team's success, Lionel Messi has millions of followers in India.
 
Messi and Argentina are now more emotionally connected for fans in India. The approaching FIFA World Cup final game on Sunday will have viewers' eyes glued to the TV, even if they don't regularly watch football matches.
 
Here are some hilarious memes surfacing on Twitter:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
