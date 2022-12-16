Why is SBI Passbook trending on Twitter after Messi’s Argentina reaches FIFA World Cup 2022 finals?

Being an SBI passbook holder, is it ok if I support France in the final?
Oh wait.....I am not french either.#FIFA#WorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/cFu3BuzwOo — मकरंद (Makrand) (@makrand_san) December 15, 2022
If you're a fan of Argentina and can't get hold of a flag use the SBI passbook (Not mine. Received on whatsapp from friend) pic.twitter.com/qBpe8z45n8 — Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) June 16, 2018
State Bank of India (SBI) is also supporting Argentina #FIFA #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 #ArgentinaVsFrance #Argentina @TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/4gRYXItziq — Maghfoor Ahmad (@maghfoormalkana) December 15, 2022
Sir aap bhi SBI wale h to Argentina ko support banta hai pic.twitter.com/ngZq3tl8fb— VAIBHAV (@vaib_says) December 15, 2022
The Real Reason why Indians are supporting Argentina. #Argentina #SBI #ARGFRA #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #Indian #Messi @mirchiiiiiiiii @khushbookadri @ThatStarGazer @shukla_akshata @DeeptaNagpal @Least_ordinary @tanvipriyasingh pic.twitter.com/H336cEwUfu— Dr Arun (@DrArun_tweets) December 15, 2022
Reason why Indians support Argentina
Indians feel if Argentina loose they will loose all their money #India #FIFAWorldCup #GOAT #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #Argentina #WorldCup2022 #WorldCup #finale #mumbai #Delhi #Kerala #TamilNadu #Karnataka #Bengaluru #SBI #Bank pic.twitter.com/CTi7TW5X3Y — We want United India (@_IndiaIndia) December 15, 2022
SBI's lunch time = Argentina's Whole Match https://t.co/u2kt12FyRX — Harshad (@_anxious_one) December 15, 2022