Why is Mercury shrinking? Scientists reveal planet’s radius has reduced by 11 kilometres

Mercury, often called the tiniest planet in our solar system, is undergoing a fascinating transformation. Scientists have confirmed that Mercury’s radius has shrunk by nearly 11 kilometres since its formation. The phenomenon, caused by the cooling and contraction of its iron-rich core, is offering new insights into planetary evolution.

Why is Mercury shrinking faster than other planets?

Mercury’s rapid shrinkage is linked to its unique composition. Unlike Earth, Mercury has an extremely large metallic core, which cools at a much faster rate. As the core loses heat, it contracts. The planet’s solid crust, resting on this shrinking core, adjusts by folding and compressing, forming steep scarps and thrust faults across its surface.

Over billions of years, this process has reduced Mercury’s overall diameter by 11 kilometres, a far greater change compared to Earth, which retains heat due to its larger size and active plate tectonics.

New methods reveal rapid shrinkage

Earlier estimates of Mercury’s shrinking radius ranged widely, between 1 and 7 kilometres. Now, planetary geologists Stephan R. Loveless and Christian Klimczak have used spacecraft data and fault mapping to refine the measurements. By studying over 6,000 surface faults and focusing on the most representative ones, they confirmed that Mercury has contracted by 2.7 to 5.6 kilometres, providing the most accurate figures to date.

Mercury’s surface clues

Mercury’s shrinking is not just theoretical. The evidence is evidence into its surface. Dramatic cliff-like scarps and ridges stretch for hundreds of kilometres, marking where the crust has buckled under pressure. These formations are direct signs of planetary contraction and a record of how Mercury’s interior has cooled unevenly over time.

Why does this discovery matter?

Mercury’s shrinkage gives scientists a deeper understanding of how rocky planets cool and evolve. The same methods could be applied to Mars, exoplanets, and even Earth to study long-term geological changes. By observing Mercury’s contraction, researchers can refine models of planetary formation and assess how cooling processes shape the potential habitability of other worlds.



