Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast

Google Doodle celebrates idlis today, honouring South India’s iconic steamed breakfast. Loved for its taste, nutrition, and cultural significance.
Today, Google is celebrating idlis, the soft, fluffy, and savoury steamed delicacy that has been a staple of South Indian cuisine for centuries. Loved for its simplicity, versatility, and health benefits, idli is more than just a breakfast dish; it’s a source of comfort for millions of people in India and across the globe.
To mark the occasion, Google has featured a creative animated Doodle where the word ‘Google’ is playfully spelt out using idlis, sambar, and chutney, the classic South Indian combination.
Idlis trace their roots to South India and have been enjoyed for centuries. Traditionally, they are made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal. Fermentation not only enhances the nutritional value but also gives the idlis a slightly tangy flavour that pairs perfectly with coconut chutney, spicy sambar, or even a drizzle of ghee.
Idlis are light on the stomach yet packed with protein and carbohydrates, making them a wholesome breakfast or snack. They are low in fat, which is why health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts often prefer them.
From South Indian homes to fine-dining restaurants around the world, idlis have remained a timeless favourite. Their nutritious profile, ease of digestion, and comforting taste make them ideal for all ages. The dish’s simplicity allows it to adapt to various tastes, whether served traditionally with chutney and sambar or experimented with modern twists.
Today’s Google Doodle tribute to a piece of South India’s rich culinary heritage. By showcasing idlis, Google highlights how traditional foods continue to unite people, bring comfort, and inspire chefs and food lovers everywhere.
Celebrating idlis today is a great excuse to try making them at home. Here’s a simple and classic recipe:
Ingredients:
2 cups parboiled rice (idli rice)
1 cup whole urad dal
1 tsp fenugreek seeds (optional, for better fermentation)
Salt, to taste
Water, as needed
Oil or ghee, for greasing idli moulds
To make soft and fluffy idlis, first wash and soak the rice and urad dal (with fenugreek seeds if using) separately for 4–6 hours. Grind the batter, add salt, mix well, cover, and allow the batter to ferment overnight or for 8–12 hours in a warm place. Grease the idli moulds with oil or ghee, pour in the batter, and steam in an idli steamer. Let the idlis cool slightly before gently removing them from the moulds and serving hot with coconut chutney, sambar.
