Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India? All you need to know

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeViral

VIRAL

Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India? All you need to know

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the nation’s second President and a great philosopher. He believed teachers are true nation-builders. This day highlights their vital role in shaping young minds and society’s future.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 01:21 PM IST

Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India? All you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to appreciating and honouring the tireless efforts of teachers who shape young minds and guide society. But many people wonder why this particular date was chosen. The answer lies in the life and philosophy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, a distinguished philosopher, and one of the greatest educators the country has ever produced.

The origin of Teachers’ Day in India

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. A renowned academician, he believed that teachers play a crucial role in building the character and future of a nation. When he became the President of India in 1962, some of his students and friends requested that he celebrate his birthday. In response, Dr. Radhakrishnan humbly suggested, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, his birth anniversary has been commemorated as Teachers’ Day across India.

Significance of Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day is not just about paying tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan but also about recognising the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping society. It serves as a reminder that education is the foundation of progress, and teachers are the guiding lights who help individuals and communities achieve success.

On this day, schools and colleges across India organise cultural programs, speeches, and events where students honour their teachers with gratitude. It is also a moment for educators to reflect on their role in nurturing future generations.

Importance in Today’s world

In today's modern era, when education is evolving rapidly with technology and global challenges, the role of teachers remains as important as ever. Teachers’ Day reminds us of the respect and recognition that educators deserve for their dedication, patience, and unwavering commitment to society.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s vision transformed his birthday into a celebration of teachers and education. September 5 stands as a tribute to his belief that teachers are the true nation-builders and that their contribution should always be remembered and cherished.

ALSO READ: School Holidays in September 2025: Schools, colleges likely to remain closed on THESE dates

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore PLA's military might?
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with...
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'
Amid Trump 50% tariff on India, Russia's Putin issues BIG statement
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE