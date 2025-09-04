Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India? All you need to know

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the nation’s second President and a great philosopher. He believed teachers are true nation-builders. This day highlights their vital role in shaping young minds and society’s future.

Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to appreciating and honouring the tireless efforts of teachers who shape young minds and guide society. But many people wonder why this particular date was chosen. The answer lies in the life and philosophy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, a distinguished philosopher, and one of the greatest educators the country has ever produced.

The origin of Teachers’ Day in India

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. A renowned academician, he believed that teachers play a crucial role in building the character and future of a nation. When he became the President of India in 1962, some of his students and friends requested that he celebrate his birthday. In response, Dr. Radhakrishnan humbly suggested, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, his birth anniversary has been commemorated as Teachers’ Day across India.

Significance of Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day is not just about paying tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan but also about recognising the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping society. It serves as a reminder that education is the foundation of progress, and teachers are the guiding lights who help individuals and communities achieve success.

On this day, schools and colleges across India organise cultural programs, speeches, and events where students honour their teachers with gratitude. It is also a moment for educators to reflect on their role in nurturing future generations.

Importance in Today’s world

In today's modern era, when education is evolving rapidly with technology and global challenges, the role of teachers remains as important as ever. Teachers’ Day reminds us of the respect and recognition that educators deserve for their dedication, patience, and unwavering commitment to society.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s vision transformed his birthday into a celebration of teachers and education. September 5 stands as a tribute to his belief that teachers are the true nation-builders and that their contribution should always be remembered and cherished.

