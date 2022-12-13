‘Airport hai ya Kumbh Mela’: Why is #DelhiAirport trending on Twitter? Netizens spark memefest

Delhi's IGI airport sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter, here's why (Photo - Twitter)

Many images and visuals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have been going viral over the last few weeks, with passengers sharing their tales of horror and how traveling by air has become a pain due to holiday season overcrowding.

The hashtag #DelhiAirport has been trending on Twitter with many travellers sharing how they got stuck at the airport for hours despite arriving on time for their flight. Others posted photos and videos of massive crowds and absurdly long queues.

Though the IGI airport authorities have not issued any official statement yet, it is apparent that the Delhi airport remains crowded during this time due to the holiday and wedding season. This is also the first year when rigorous Covid restrictions have not been applied on air travel, paving way for more ticket sales.

Despite flights from Delhi being very expensive over the last few weeks, the Indira Gandhi airport seems to be crowded like the “Kumbh Mela” or a “fish market” even at odd times. People complained about missing their flights, scuffles breaking out, and even wait times as long as 5 hours for some flights.

In the midst of the Delhi airport chaos across the national capital, netizens resorted to doing what they do best – spark a meme fest and hilarious commentary on a problematic and serious situation. Here are some of the best tweets with #DelhiAirport on Twitter.

I arrived at the #DelhiAirport at 4:20 am and my security check got over at 6:00 am. So that's 1 hour 40 mins. Saw people arguing over who should be allowed to cut the security line. The chaos is real. Safe to reach 2.5 hours prior to your flight, may be earlier too. https://t.co/8gR8Hc30bn pic.twitter.com/AqNAOCuaLw — Kiran Khatri (@kiranmk95) December 13, 2022

Reached the airport at 6am for an 8am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too.#T3 #delhiairport — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) December 3, 2022

Delhi airport is just crazy......it resembles fish market, Serpentine queue at every level n non cooperating Staff of @airvistara

Inspite of reaching one n half hour early they did not let me board the flight pic.twitter.com/9LIHTurUvY — Ashu Ttomarbhan) December 10, 2022

The chaos at T3 terminal at Delhi International Airport is real.

This is at about 6 am today.

The baggage carousels are full. Same carousel for multiple aircrafts. Luggage lying all over. No place to walk and find your belongings. No trolleys.#DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/o0SvJgUbJ9 — Ravi (@Ravi_Sankar_Rao) December 11, 2022

One netizen took to social media and wrote, “Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins.” Another person wrote, “Reached the airport at 6 am for an 8 am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too.”

