Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

‘Airport hai ya Kumbh Mela’: Why is #DelhiAirport trending on Twitter? Netizens spark memefest

#DelhiAirport is trending on Twitter as people are recounting their frustrating tales of air travel through the overcrowded airport in December.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

‘Airport hai ya Kumbh Mela’: Why is #DelhiAirport trending on Twitter? Netizens spark memefest
Delhi's IGI airport sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter, here's why (Photo - Twitter)

Many images and visuals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have been going viral over the last few weeks, with passengers sharing their tales of horror and how traveling by air has become a pain due to holiday season overcrowding.

The hashtag #DelhiAirport has been trending on Twitter with many travellers sharing how they got stuck at the airport for hours despite arriving on time for their flight. Others posted photos and videos of massive crowds and absurdly long queues.

Though the IGI airport authorities have not issued any official statement yet, it is apparent that the Delhi airport remains crowded during this time due to the holiday and wedding season. This is also the first year when rigorous Covid restrictions have not been applied on air travel, paving way for more ticket sales.

Despite flights from Delhi being very expensive over the last few weeks, the Indira Gandhi airport seems to be crowded like the “Kumbh Mela” or a “fish market” even at odd times. People complained about missing their flights, scuffles breaking out, and even wait times as long as 5 hours for some flights.

In the midst of the Delhi airport chaos across the national capital, netizens resorted to doing what they do best – spark a meme fest and hilarious commentary on a problematic and serious situation. Here are some of the best tweets with #DelhiAirport on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

One netizen took to social media and wrote, “Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins.” Another person wrote, “Reached the airport at 6 am for an 8 am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too.”

READ | After Vanshika, her ex-boyfriend Akaash comes up with his side of story, video goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajpal Yadav accidently 'hits' a student in UP's Prayagraj
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.