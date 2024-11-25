Philip Banks, the artist of the ‘Chill Guy’ meme, is likely to enforce copyright protection on the illustration to prevent its unauthorised commercial use.

‘Chill Guy’ meme has been breaking the internet with social media abuzz with the carefree persona taking over political satire and workplace woes. Not only international ad brands, this meme fever has transcended into the cryptocurrency market. However, Philip Banks, the artist of the ‘Chill Guy’ meme, is likely to enforce copyright protection on the illustration to prevent its unauthorised use.

What is a Chill Guy meme?

Philip Banks created an illustration featuring a brown dog wearing a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers, with his hands tucked into his pockets. The dog has a smirk on its face, exuding a laid-back attitude and cool vibe. Banks first posted the photo on Oct 4, 2023, with a caption that read, “My new character. His whole deal is he's the child guy that lowkey doesn't give a f**k." The character has gone viral, with netizens comparing it to popular American comedian and actor Kevin James. Thousands of videos and pictures featuring the meme have become a new trend on the internet. Take a look:



Chill Guy dominates the cryptocurrency market

The Chill Guy has been gaining huge popularity in the cryptocurrency market as a token called CHILLGUY, reached a valuation of more than $405 million, as per reports. The token features the viral meme. Not only this, several social media marketing ads have adopted the meme for their promotional gigs. Brands like Sprite Europe, March Madness, and NFL on CBS have used the viral meme.

Banks to denounce the use of Chill Guy meme?

Amid huge popularity, Philip Banks has publicly stated that he will not endorse crypto-related projects using his work. "I will never give permission to use my art for anything crypto-related," he said as per reports by TOI. The illustrator has expressed interest in pursuing copyright protection for his viral character Chill Guy to protect it from any unauthorised commercial use.