Why is #BoycottZomato trending on social media? Twitter infuriated after Zomato’s ‘Kachra’ ad

While Zomato is known to have some of the wittiest and most trending advertisement campaigns of all time, it is also known to spark controversy from time to time, most recently due to its Environment Day ad campaign revolving around the famous Bollywood film Lagaan.

Zomato started an ad campaign where it features a character from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan named Kachra, who was a Dalit man recruited into his cricket team. However, Zomato decided to equate the name Kachra with ‘kachra’ which means garbage.

Zomato launched an ad campaign where the actor who played Kachra resumed his character from the film, and was seen performing many roles, sending a message of less food wastage and environment-friendly practices.

In its advertisement, Zomato said, “When recycled, kachra can become many things.” The character of Kachra, played by actor Aditya Lakhia, was seen becoming a hand towel, a lamp, and a flower pot. However, people felt that there is a casteist undertone to the campaign.

What was the #Zomato marketing team literally thinking?

A Twitter user named Akash tweeted, "What was the #Zomato marketing team literally thinking? Does this really look like an environmental day awareness bit? It's casteism at its best and a disgrace! such advertisements show one cast inferior to another, & sorry, but there's nothing to laugh about!"

People soon started using the #BoycottZomato hashtag to slam the food delivery application, urging the company to issue an apology regarding the alleged casteist advertisement. This backlash prompted Zomato to withdraw its ad campaign.

In a statement, Zomato wrote, “On world environment day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video.”