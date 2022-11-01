Why is #BoycottZara trending on Twitter? Know why Palestinians are burning their Zara clothes

Arabs and Palestinians are boycotting Zara stores

Zara, which is a globally popular clothing brand from Spain, has earlier faced backlash over promoting fast fashion, not being sustainable, and improper workers’ rights, but now, the clothing giant is facing a major boycott by Palestinians over a political issue.

#BoycottZara was trending on Twitter last week after a franchise owner of the company in Israel upset Palestinians with his political preferences. Due to the backlash against Zara, Palestinians have been posting videos of them burning clothes from the popular brand.

In the midst of the rising conflict between Israel and Palestine, many Arab Israelis and Palestinians posted videos of themselves burning Zara clothes on social media, accompanied by #BoycottZara. Know the whole controversy here.

Yes you should boycott Zara for supporting the Israeli fascist Ben Gvir who has called a man who massacred Palestinians his “hero”. This isn’t the first time for Zara: last year their head designer made anti-Palestinian statements. #FreePalestine #BoycottZara — Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) October 22, 2022

#Zara supports the election campaign of the extremist settler Ben Gvir, a racist Zionist who calls for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their homeland.

Palestinians launched a global campaign to #boycottZara pic.twitter.com/bZ7lCfbjfR — One Democratic State of Palestine (ODSP) (@one_democratic) October 31, 2022

Why is #BoycottZara trending on Twitter?

Joey Schwebel, who is a Zara franchise owner in Israel, recently hosted far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir for a campaign event, which did not go down well with the Arab residents and neighbouring country Palestine.

Ben-Gvir has been known to have controversial views due to his far-right ideologies and has often been termed as ultra-nationalist and anti-Arab in Israel, which has a number of Arab residents. The politician's ideologies often insinuate that he has been backing the removal of Arabs from the country.

Arabs from Israel and Palestinians shared videos of themselves burning Zara clothes and demanding an apology from the Zara franchise owner over hosting Ben-Gvir in his house, knowing his controversial and anti-Arab political views.

According to reports, Itamar Ben-Gvir has also defended a number of Jewish clients in court who have been accused of hate crimes and acts of terrorism against Arabs in Israel. Fayez Abu Sahiban, mayor of the Arab-majority town of Raha in Israel, also joined the protest against Zara, calling it a “fascist” company.

