Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Why is #BoycottZara trending on Twitter? Know why Palestinians are burning their Zara clothes

Zara has been facing a massive boycott in Israel over reportedly showing its political preference in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Why is #BoycottZara trending on Twitter? Know why Palestinians are burning their Zara clothes
Arabs and Palestinians are boycotting Zara stores

Zara, which is a globally popular clothing brand from Spain, has earlier faced backlash over promoting fast fashion, not being sustainable, and improper workers’ rights, but now, the clothing giant is facing a major boycott by Palestinians over a political issue.

#BoycottZara was trending on Twitter last week after a franchise owner of the company in Israel upset Palestinians with his political preferences. Due to the backlash against Zara, Palestinians have been posting videos of them burning clothes from the popular brand.

In the midst of the rising conflict between Israel and Palestine, many Arab Israelis and Palestinians posted videos of themselves burning Zara clothes on social media, accompanied by #BoycottZara. Know the whole controversy here.

 

 

 

Why is #BoycottZara trending on Twitter?

Joey Schwebel, who is a Zara franchise owner in Israel, recently hosted far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir for a campaign event, which did not go down well with the Arab residents and neighbouring country Palestine.

Ben-Gvir has been known to have controversial views due to his far-right ideologies and has often been termed as ultra-nationalist and anti-Arab in Israel, which has a number of Arab residents. The politician's ideologies often insinuate that he has been backing the removal of Arabs from the country.

Arabs from Israel and Palestinians shared videos of themselves burning Zara clothes and demanding an apology from the Zara franchise owner over hosting Ben-Gvir in his house, knowing his controversial and anti-Arab political views.

According to reports, Itamar Ben-Gvir has also defended a number of Jewish clients in court who have been accused of hate crimes and acts of terrorism against Arabs in Israel. Fayez Abu Sahiban, mayor of the Arab-majority town of Raha in Israel, also joined the protest against Zara, calling it a “fascist” company.

READ | Why is #BoycottCadbury trending on Twitter? Know how Cadbury's Diwali ad is linked with PM Modi's father

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 8 times actor addressed social taboos in movies
Detox: 5 ways to cleanse your kidney
Central Vista Avenue to open for public soon, here is what it looks like: In Pics
Dusshera 2022: Arvind Trivedi, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played Raavan on screen
Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.