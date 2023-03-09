Why is #BoycottSwiggy trending on Twitter? Know row over Swiggy’s controversial Holi 2023 ad

Swiggy ad on Holi 2023 sparked boycott trend on Twitter (Photo - Twitter)

As all major brands put out targeted advertisements on the festive season, the witty Holi 2023 ad put out by food delivery platform Swiggy did not go over well with the netizens, as many people on social media termed the advertisement as Hinduphobic.

Swiggy put out an advertisement on billboards across Delhi and other cities on the occasion of Holi 2023, which led to many people calling the brand Hinduphobic. Soon after the ad was put out, #BoycottSwiggy started trending on social media.

Swiggy remained on the top of the trends on Twitter after its latest Holi 2023 advertisement, with people using the #BoycottSwiggy and #HinduphobicSwiggy hashtags to slam the company. Here is all you need to know about what happened.

Seriously @SwiggyCares how can you dare to be so Hinduphobic? Never saw such advices during Shab-e-Raat or other festivals? pic.twitter.com/YfYiJJoD5G — IAS Smoking Skills (@Smokingskills07) March 5, 2023

Why are people boycotting Swiggy app?

Swiggy put up billboards across India on the occasion of Holi 2023, which was promoting the Swiggy Instamart option on the application for people who wanted to get their Holi essentials delivered at home.

Swiggy featured eggs in its advertisement, and the caption on the same reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.” This option seemed to have hurt the sentiments of many Hindus, who slammed the app on social media.

One netizen wrote on Twitter, “Did you put up the same billboard during Eid, asking Muslims to refrain from slaughtering goats or during Christmas urging Christians to not cut down trees?” Many also said that Swiggy’s ad campaign hashtag #BuraMatKhelo was attacking Hindus and their ways of celebrating Holi.

After the Swiggy ad caused a major controversy and allegations of Hinduphobia, many people took to Twitter to slam the food delivery app and call for uninstalling the application as a form of protest.

As per PTI reports, Swiggy didn’t issue an official statement on the controversy over social media but ended up removing the billboards across cities so as to not offend any religion.

