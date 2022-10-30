Why is #BoycottCadbury trending on Twitter? Know how Cadbury's Diwali ad is linked with PM Modi's father

Screen Grab

Cadbury, the iconic chocolate brand, has come under criticism in India for its current Diwali campaign, prompting the hashtag #BoycottCadbury to trend on Twitter. This is not the first time Cadbury or another brand's marketing has been criticised for such an advertisement. Twitter users claim that the current Cadbury commercial is controversial because it features a poor lamp seller named "Damodar," who is allegedly modelled on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

The caption of the post shared by Twitter user Prachi Sadhvi reads,”Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels? The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on cadbury Company”

As it turns out, this is not the first time Cadbury has sparked controversy in India. Consumers in India have accused Cadbury of putting a beef element in Dairy Milk, one of the company's most popular chocolate products, leading to widespread backlash against the company last year. It was later clarified by the Cadbury that all products manufactured and sold in India are vegetarian.

Dr. Prachi Sadhvi's tweet, which has now gone viral, has received more than 364 retweets and 603 likes. People on Twitter seem to be split on the new Cadbury commercial.

One Twitter user commented,”According to this every in this world named Damodar is modi ji’s father.” Another Twitter user commented,”Carefully observed & it's the best advertisement.” Another Twitter user commented,” This is well observed. @DairyMilkIn we are awaiting a logical explanation