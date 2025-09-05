Why Indians are choosing Turkey, know real reasons behind its rising popularity among travellers

Turkey's Instagram-worthy beauty offers a European-like experience. Here's why it has become a top destination for Indians.

In recent years, Turkey has become one of the most loved travel destinations for Indian tourists. Many people have either already explored this beautiful country or are busy planning their trips. The question arises, what makes Turkey so special that thousands of Indians are drawn to it every year?

Affordable flight tickets

One of the main reasons that Turkey has become a popular destination, due to its affordable flight tickets. During the off-season, Indians can easily find tickets for as low as Rs 23,000. Compared to other international destinations, this is a very reasonable price, making the trip accessible to middle-class families and young travellers alike.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin lifts Turkey travel restrictions, orders trade normalised

Easy visa process

Another reason is the hassle-free visa process. Unlike many European countries, where visa approval can be time-consuming and complicated, Turkey offers a relatively simple procedure for tourist visas. Applicants often receive their visas quickly, reducing the stress of travel planning.

Budget-friendly stay and food

The overall cost of travelling in Turkey is not very expensive for Indian tourists. Accommodation is easily available in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per night, with plenty of hotels and hostels. Food is also affordable, and many Indian travellers find Turkish cuisine both tasty and reasonably priced.

Europe-like experience at a lower cost

Turkey, situated in both Asia and Europe, offers travellers a chance to enjoy a European vibe at a much lower cost. Cities like Istanbul, with their grand architecture, vibrant markets, and cultural richness, give tourists the feeling of a European holiday.

ALSO READ: Hard time for Turkey & Azerbaijan begins, suffer Rs 32000 crore UP boycotts tourism, trade over Pakistan support, read details

Instagram-friendly destination

In today’s digital era, social media plays a vital role in influencing travel choices. Turkey has been widely portrayed as a dream destination on platforms like Instagram. Pictures of Cappadocia’s hot air balloons, Pamukkale’s white terraces, and Istanbul’s skyline dominate social media feeds. This visual appeal has contributed significantly to its growing popularity.