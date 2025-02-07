Every day, thousands of devotees visit the holy city of Vrindavan in Mathura, seeking blessings from temples during the day and waiting for Premanand Maharaj’s darshan at night.

Premanand Ji Maharaj is a famous spiritual leader in India and around the world. He is known for his teachings, which promote piety and align with Vedic scriptures. His real name is Anirudh Kumar Pandey, and he was born in 1972 in a small village in Sarsaul Block, Kanpur. Over the years, he has gained a huge following, including renowned personalities like cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma.

Every day, thousands of devotees visit the holy city of Vrindavan in Mathura, seeking blessings from temples during the day and waiting for Premanand Maharaj’s darshan at night. However, he has now stopped his early morning yatra, leaving his followers disappointed. He himself shared the main reason behind this decision.

Premanand Maharaj used to start his yatra at 2 AM, with thousands of devotees gathering to see him. The walk began from his home and ended at his ashram. Many people considered it a special spiritual experience. But now, this yatra has been stopped.

The main reason for stopping the yatra is Maharaj’s health. A message on his social media page, "Vrindavan Ras Mahima," informed devotees that the yatra has been paused indefinitely due to health issues and the increasing crowd size. Managing such a large gathering had become difficult.

Apart from health concerns, local residents had also protested against the yatra. People from the NRI Green Society, near the yatra route, complained about loud music and bhajans played during the procession. The noise disturbed them, leading to protests. Women held signs demanding an end to the early morning disturbance.

After the protests, Premanand Maharaj’s team spoke to the residents and assured them that loud music would be stopped. However, despite this promise, the yatra has now been suspended indefinitely.

