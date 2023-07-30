Headlines

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Margot Robbie's Barbie has triggered a new trend on social media where women are imitating the iconic scene.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Margot Robbie's Barbie has left the entire world in awe. Generations are raised on the Barbie dolls, hence making the movie a cultural landmark. While the movie successfully won millions of hearts, it has triggered a social media trend inspired by a particular scene. 

The open shot of the trailer shows Barbie aka Margot Robbie walking out of her high hills but her feet remain in the same position. This scene has led to many women following the posture on social media.  Some women in an effort to recreate the iconic scene are attempting to step out of high heels, walk on tiptoes and maintain their feet in an arched position. 

The hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge have garnered a combined total of over 80 million views on the platform, and search interest for “Barbie Foot Challenge” increased 2,950% over the course of one week, Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center reported, according to the New York Post.

The trend started after TikToker Shanna Scribner posted a video based on the scene. While this seems like a simple stunt, following the trend may cause severe damage to one's feet. 

“Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman’s legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video,” Dr Jodi R Schoenhaus, DPM, RPhs, FACFAS and board-certified podiatrist at Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, told The Post.

Read: Viral video: Japanese man invests Rs 12 lakh to transform into human dog, goes out for his first walk

Many researchers also suggest that high-heel use may also compromise muscle efficiency in walking and those who wear heels regularly often experience discomfort and muscle fatigue. Wearing high heels or arched feet can also lead to spine injury. 

 

