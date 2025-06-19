Flight attendants aren't just there to serve drinks and snacks; they're trained professionals, always prepared for the worst while making passengers feel comfortable.

If you've ever watched a flight attendant during takeoff or landing, you may have noticed something peculiar -- they put on their seat belts, sit up straight and then, quite oddly, place their hands under their thighs. At first glance, it may seem like a nervous tick or simply a comfortable way to sit. But in reality, this peculiar position is a vital part of aviation safety, designed to minimise injuries in the event of an unexpected impact.

Science behind the brace position

What may seem like a normal sitting posture is actually a precise safety protocol known as the brace position. While passengers are taught to lean forward and shield their heads during emergencies, flight attendants are instructed to take a different stance -- one that involves sitting on their hands, keeping their feet flat on the floor and making sure their arms are relaxed.

According to Heny Lim, a flight attendant for Cebu Pacific in the Philippines, this posture serves a very specific purpose. "Its purpose is to keep the body in a rigid posture so that if there is an unexpected emergency, there is less damage to the body," she told PEOPLE. "This limits body movement so that there is less chance of injury if there is a collision."

The logic is simple but effective: In an emergency, loose limbs can be a danger. By sitting on their hands, cabin crew ensure that their arms don't move in the event of a sudden impact, reducing the risk of broken bones, dislocations or head injuries.

Why do flight attendants prepare differently from passengers?

While passengers are instructed to lean forward and press their heads into the seat in front of them during an emergency landing, flight attendants remain standing upright. This isn't an anomaly -- it's a necessity.

The role of cabin crew isn't just to protect themselves, but to be ready for action. As soon as the plane stops after an emergency, flight attendants must immediately spring into action, opening doors, deploying evacuation slides and assisting passengers in a matter of seconds. Sitting in an upright position keeps them alert and safe, so they're ready to coordinate an evacuation immediately if needed.

Next time you're on a plane, pay attention to the cabin crew. That simple act of sitting with your hands crossed is a well-practised move that has a deeply thought-out purpose - it could be the difference between serious injury and survival in an emergency.

Flight attendants aren't just there to serve drinks and snacks; they're trained professionals, always prepared for the worst while making passengers feel comfortable. And now, the next time someone wonders why they sit the way they do, you'll have the inside scoop on this fascinating aviation secret.

