In a recent post, Musk criticised hashtags, calling them “unnecessary” and “ugly,” which prompted mixed reactions from users on the platform

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has sparked an online debate about the future of hashtags on X (formerly Twitter). In a recent post, Musk criticised hashtags, calling them “unnecessary” and “ugly,” which prompted mixed reactions from users on the platform.

The controversy began when Musk replied to a user’s feedback about X’s AI tool, "Grok." He stated, “Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore, and they look ugly.”

Musk’s remarks divided users. Some agreed, saying hashtags are outdated in an era of advanced algorithms. Others defended their importance, arguing they remain crucial for organising content and helping users find topics of interest.

One user humorously responded, “Please, Mr Musk, can I carry on using #TwoTierKeir? I hear he doesn’t like it!” referencing British political satire.

Criticism of Musk’s view also came from users concerned about how content is curated on X. One commenter said, “The algorithm’s lack of need for hashtags shows it manipulates what we see. Users should control their feeds with hashtags, not rely on the app’s algorithm.”

Others used irony to make their point, suggesting, “We should make #StopUsingHashtags trend,” highlighting the ongoing relevance of hashtags.

The debate reflects how social media is evolving. Once a key feature of platforms like Twitter, hashtags have been essential for grouping conversations, building communities, and amplifying discussions. However, Musk’s comments suggest a potential shift in how platforms manage content visibility and engagement.