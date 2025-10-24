Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Kurnool Bus Accident: Eyewitnesses narrate escape from horrific fire, 'only two or three people...'
Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...
What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...
THIS bizarre Bachchan family tradition would have led to Jaya Bachchan touching Aishwarya Rai's feet, was stopped by...
Australia announce squad change for 3rd ODI, THIS star cricketer returns to squad for T20I series against India after injury, name is...
Alia Bhatt in Chamunda? Amar Kaushik's BIG update on Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more
VIRAL
In an emotional note to Chahal, Kenaa Dwivedi hailed her brother for respecting women and bearing silence even when the “world turned mean". Her post came just one day after Dhanashree Verma's stint at Rise & Fall ended.
Just a day after Yuzvendra Chahal took a veiled dig at his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, referencing a Delhi High Court ruling about alimony, his sister, Kenaa Dwivedi, also joined in and has taken an indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post. In an emotional note to Chahal, Kenaa Dwivedi hailed her brother for respecting women and bearing silence even when the “world turned mean".
“You’re also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as “ma’am," who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, “Why don’t you say something?" you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest," she wrote.
Chahal's sister further said, "People who know your heart, your character, and your soul feel that protective energy, that warmth and strength that makes everyone around you feel safe. Thank you for every teaching, every laugh, and every lesson you’ve given me. I know I’ll make mistakes along the way, but I also know you’ll be there to bring me back on track, just like you always do."
Her post came just one day after Dhanashree Verma's stint at Rise & Fall ended. During the show, Dhanashree Verma often spoke about Chahal and gave many indirect hints about what eventually went wrong between them. In one of the episodes, Dhanashree Verma also allegedly accused Yuzvendra Chahal of cheating on her just months after their marriage.