'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?

In an emotional note to Chahal, Kenaa Dwivedi hailed her brother for respecting women and bearing silence even when the “world turned mean". Her post came just one day after Dhanashree Verma's stint at Rise & Fall ended.

Just a day after Yuzvendra Chahal took a veiled dig at his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, referencing a Delhi High Court ruling about alimony, his sister, Kenaa Dwivedi, also joined in and has taken an indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post. In an emotional note to Chahal, Kenaa Dwivedi hailed her brother for respecting women and bearing silence even when the “world turned mean".

“You’re also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as “ma’am," who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, “Why don’t you say something?" you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest," she wrote.

Chahal's sister further said, "People who know your heart, your character, and your soul feel that protective energy, that warmth and strength that makes everyone around you feel safe. Thank you for every teaching, every laugh, and every lesson you’ve given me. I know I’ll make mistakes along the way, but I also know you’ll be there to bring me back on track, just like you always do."

Her post came just one day after Dhanashree Verma's stint at Rise & Fall ended. During the show, Dhanashree Verma often spoke about Chahal and gave many indirect hints about what eventually went wrong between them. In one of the episodes, Dhanashree Verma also allegedly accused Yuzvendra Chahal of cheating on her just months after their marriage.