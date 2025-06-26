n one of the videos, George can be seen sharing a light-hearted laugh with King Charles at the event.

Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, attended King Charles’ royal event at Buckingham Palace. The Hollywood couple joined him for a special celebration honouring the winners of The King’s Trust Awards 2025 on June 25. The videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online. In one of the videos, George can be seen sharing a light-hearted laugh with King at the event. He also greeted the King with a handshake and posed for the group photo. However, a video caught attention where George was interacting with King with folded hands, sparking outrage on the internet, with many users pointing out the actor’s ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disrespectful’ body language.

George Clooney meets King Charles at a royal event

In the clip, George, 64, looked effortlessly dapper in a grey suit without a tie, while his wife Amal looked elegant in a classy black off-shoulder dress. In one of the clips, George crossed his hands while talking to King Charles during their conversations. The video has sparked online backlash with users slamming the actor for his posture.



Watch the video here:

Internet reacts to George Clooney and King Charles’ meeting

A user commented on George Clooney’s posture, “Why does Clooney have his arms crossed? Kinda rude.” “Curious postures from both of them whilst meeting the King,” read a user’s sarcastic comment. “Arms folded, no bows or curtsy,” reacted a second user. “Standing in front of the King of England with your hands crossed is wild,” wrote a third user. “The couple needs to be taught etiquette. No curtsy, hands crossed as they talk...” commented a fourth user.

Earlier, George Clooney and Amal Clooney attended a dinner at Buckingham Palace in March for the same charity. The event was called The Prince’s Trust, it is now called King’s Trust after Prince Charles took over as the King.