Why do trains get delayed further once they are running late? Know reason here

Why does a train's delay tend to escalate, and is it possible for the driver to accelerate?

Indian Railways is a critical part of our country's transportation and economy. Many people prefer trains to flights due to their affordability and accessibility. However, Indian Railways face challenges, one being train delays. These delays can occur for various reasons, including infrastructure issues, weather conditions, heavy traffic, technical problems, and more. Winter often sees an increase in train delays.

This issue has led to questions on platforms like Quora. People wonder why, once a train is late, it continues to fall further behind schedule. They ask, why don't train drivers speed up to make up for lost time? Let's explore some of the answers provided by Quora users.

One user, Uttam Malviya, explains that operating a train is different from driving a bus or a truck. Unlike road vehicles, a train's speed is pre-determined for each section of the journey, with strict speed limits. Train drivers receive specific instructions on the speed they should maintain. Deviating from these speed limits can lead to penalties or suspension imposed by Indian Railways. This constraint is one reason for the ongoing delays.

Another user, Subramaniam AV, points out that multiple trains are operated by a single railway zone. The responsibility for maintaining punctuality falls on that particular zone. When a train from another zone, along with one from the same zone, arrives at a station within a different railway zone, priority is given to the train from the same zone. This can further exacerbate delays. Additionally, factors like weather, maintenance work, signal issues, and more can contribute to train delays.