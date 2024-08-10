Why do Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on battlefield?

Israel has been in a state of conflict almost continuously since its independence in 1948. Over the years, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have gained considerable experience in warfare. This experience has led to the development of various weapons and equipment by Israeli defence companies to better prepare the IDF for future battles. One such piece of equipment is the Mitznefet, a simple but effective helmet cover.

The Mitznefet, which resembles a "chef's hat," was introduced to the IDF in 1994. The name comes from the priestly turban worn by the High Priest of Israel in the Temple of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period. The word has a Semitic root meaning "to wrap."

What makes the Mitznefet effective?

It is larger than the helmet it covers, which helps to break up the recognisable shape of a helmeted soldier's head, making it easier to hide on the battlefield. Additionally, it prevents light from reflecting off the helmet, giving soldiers a tactical advantage. The Mitznefet proved useful for IDF troops during the latter stages of the South Lebanon conflict.

Originally made from mesh fabric, the Mitznefet later evolved into a reversible camouflage cover, with one side suited for desert environments and the other for woodlands.

Since its introduction, the Mitznefet has become a standard piece of equipment across the IDF.