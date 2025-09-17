Why do hotels, trains always use white sheets over coloured ones? Find out here

White sheets make rooms and trains look tidy, well-kept and professional.

Whenever people check into a hotel or board the train, they often notice the clean white sheets or beds or berths. But very few pause to wonder why they are always white or grey instead of colourful. Well, it may appear ordinary, but there's a reason behind it. It is not limited to the style, but this practice is rooted in hygiene, psychology, and practicality.

Why do hotels and trains always use white sheets?

Industry experts say white sheets are easier to wash and maintain. Bleach removes stains and kills germs, unlike colours fabric, while sheets don't fade, making it a long-lasting choice for hoteliers and railway authorities.

Another key reason is visibility. Any stain or dirt is easily visible on white sheets, allowing staff to quickly wash or replace them. On the other hand, coloured fabrics might hide stains and let bacteria spread.

The psychological impact on travellers

Another crucial reason is that white sheets are chosen instead of coloured ones or patterns, which is because of their psychological impact. Experts believe that white colour is linked with peace and calmness, which helps create a soothing atmosphere for the travellers. Psychologists added that white interiors reduce stress, improve mood, and bring mental comfort to the passengers.

White sheets make rooms and train coaches appear tidy, well-kept and professional. The plain and minimal design adds a touch of luxury and care.

Thus, the white white sheet in the hotels and train coaches is a well-thought-out detail.

