Why do flight attendants wear high heels? Know here

On social media platforms, recently, someone asked why flight attendants wear heels. Let's find out the reason behind this.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

Why do flight attendants wear high heels? Know here
If you've ever flown on an airplane, you've likely noticed air hostesses and their attire. They always wear neat clothes, keep their hair and makeup perfect, and look attractive and appealing. But beyond all this, you've likely noticed something else: most air hostesses wear high heels with their uniforms. Have you ever wondered why?

On social media platforms, someone had asked why flight attendants wear heels. Let's find out the reason behind this.

Many users on the social media platform have responded to this question, and their answers seem to be largely correct. A user named William Wood explained that mini skirts were very popular on Pacific Southwest Airlines between 1966 and 1976, and heels were also required. This was done so that air hostesses could attract men to the airline and encourage more men to book tickets with that airline. In those days, men travelled more for business. Many other users echoed the same sentiment: air hostesses wore such clothing solely to attract men.

According to the Skylark Institute website, it depends on individual airlines whether their flight attendants wear heels. Since ancient times, women have been forced to wear high heels so that they match their formal uniforms. They also appeared more attractive and graceful. They looked taller, slimmer, and more stylish. Gradually, companies realized how difficult it was for women to wear heels for long periods of time. Consequently, many companies instituted a rule prohibiting air hostesses from wearing heels.

According to the South China Morning Post website, a Chinese airline company called Air Travel allowed its air hostesses to travel without heels to reduce their burden.

