Why do elevators have mirror? Here’s what you need to know

The engineers who created elevators were also concerned with the users' physical and emotional health in addition to the engineering aspect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Have you ever wondered why there is a mirror on the elevator wall? If you think mirrors are installed in the elevator for us to check our appearances, fix our clothes and hairstyle, and take selfies- then you are wrong. 
 
The designers of elevators paid close attention to the engineering aspect as well as many other factors that can have an impact on a person's physical and mental health. (Also Read: Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi make headlines for her firm decision, issues show cause notice to ASHA workers)
 
The following are the justifications for including mirrors in elevators:
 
To ensure your safety:
How often did you feel uncomfortable in the elevator while you were alone with someone? Mirrors make it easier to see what others are doing. Additionally, it keeps you alert to any potential assaults or robberies.
 
The Japan Elevator Association claims that it is a requirement that all elevators be equipped with mirrors. To make it simpler for those in wheelchairs to enter and exit the elevator, this is being done.
 
To reduce claustrophobia:
In enclosed spaces, some of us could experience claustrophobia or fear. When this happens, a mirror is helpful since it gives the impression that the area is larger and less congested. Additionally, it lessens the worry of being trapped.
 
Distraction and engagement:
There were no mirrors in the early elevators. They would only be used by people to enter a location quickly. But a lot of people were worried about the common risk of the cable breaking or the elevator losing electricity. Mirrors were therefore added to the walls to keep them engaged and diverted. This also provided a feeling of depth in a normally small and cramped environment.
