Many people also believe that snakes are boneless, which makes coiling easier for them.

We have heard enough stories about Cobras and how dangerous their venom can be. Cobras are commonly found in Asia and Africa, mostly living in forests, fields and around water. These deadly snakes defend themselves by spreading their hood around their neck to look bigger, wider and scarier if felt threatened by anyone.

While most people talk about their interesting striking position, which is coiled, not many know that the coiling position is quite complex in nature and is not limited to striking.

Cobras not only use such posture to attack their enemies, but also use it for resting, regulating their body temperature and for protection as it gives an illusion of danger to their enemies.

Not known by many, cobras can maintain a coiled posture for several days, even for months.

Many people also believe that snakes are boneless, which makes coiling easier for them. However, it is not true as snakes possess between 1,2000 to 1,8000 bones, which simply makes them a species with the most number of skeletal bones. Despite having a large number of bones, they have an extremely flexible spine, ribs and jaw that help them in their movements and to maintain a coiled position.

While we are going deeper, let's not dismiss the fact that it also means danger. It is a sign of alert. Unlike other creatures apart from human beings, cobras are known for their intelligence and their every step is well-measured and calculated.

Cobras flare their hoods around their neck, it is a warning signal. and with this posture, and can strike within a 1 to 1.5-metre radius as coiling helps them in speeding up the strike.

The world's longest venomous snake, the King Cobra and even raise their upper half of its body before striking.

During one study, an Indian cobra was observed in coiled postures for nearly 24 hours when it sensed the presence of a predator. In another study, a Hydrophis caenocinctus was observed beneath a rock for almost 3 days as protection from a storm.

Snakes have extremely slow metabolism that helps them survive for weeks without having food or water.

Also read: Viral video: Noida boys take injured dog to hospital on handcart, netizens say 'Its all about the upbringing'