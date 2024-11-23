Jitesh blamed Indian Railways for the situation, claiming his wife was receiving a "world-class train facility" due to the lack of reserved seating.

A photograph of a newlywed bride sitting on the floor of a train has gone viral, sparking outrage across social media. The image, shared by a user named Jitesh on X (formerly Twitter), shows a woman in a red saree sitting on the floor, allegedly his wife. Jitesh blamed Indian Railways for the situation, claiming his wife was receiving a "world-class train facility" due to the lack of reserved seating.

The photo quickly attracted attention, with many users expressing concerns about the couple's financial situation. A post by a user named Potato, which accompanied the image, urged parents to reconsider marriages based on financial stability. "Dear parents, please don’t marry your daughter to a man who cannot afford a decent lifestyle," the post warned, pointing out the potential for financial struggles in marriage.

In response, Jitesh sarcastically thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, further fueling online debates. "Thank you, Ashwini Vaishnav ji. Because of you, my wife is getting this world-class train facility today," he wrote, which led to anger from netizens. The official Railway Seva account quickly asked for Jitesh’s journey details to investigate the matter, but he failed to provide them, leading many to question the authenticity of his claims.

Netizens were particularly critical of Jitesh for not reserving a proper seat for his wife, with several accusing him of neglecting her comfort. One user commented, "If your wife meant the world to you, you would have paid for a reserved seat for her."

This incident sparked wider conversations about financial stability in marriage and respect in relationships, with many users pointing out that a husband should prioritize his wife’s comfort and dignity. "Don’t marry a man who can’t pay for tickets," one user advised, highlighting the responsibility that comes with marriage.