Mukesh Ambani named his twins Isha and Akash based on the symbolic moments during his flight when he heard of their birth.

Mukesh Ambani who is the chairman and the managing director of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest and most influential businessmen in the world. He and his wife, Nita Ambani, are not only known for their success in business and philanthropy but also for the close bond they share with their three children namely Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.

Among their children, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani are twins, born in October 1991, and the youngest one is Anant Ambani, was born in 1995. While the Ambani family is widely known, the story behind the names of their twins is something many people may not have heard before.

In a 2009 interview, Nita Ambani shared how the names of Isha and Akash were chosen. She gave full credit to her husband Mukesh Ambani for coming up with their meaningful names. At the time of their birth, Nita was in the United States. Mukesh had returned to India but had to rush back as soon as he received the news of the birth.

As per Nita, Mukesh boarded a flight back to the US along with his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, and their doctor, Dr. Firoza. During the flight, the pilot made an announcement informing Mukesh that they had been blessed with twins, a baby girl and a baby boy. Nita recalled that everyone on the flight was thrilled with the good news.

It was during this journey that Mukesh thought about what to name the newborns. Nita revealed that Mukesh was flying over the mountains when he received the news about their daughter. Inspired by the moment, he chose the name “Isha”, which means Goddess of the mountains. And since they were in the sky, he named the boy “Akash”, which means sky.

Four years later, their youngest son Anant Ambani was born, completing the Ambani family.