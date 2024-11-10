Know surprisingly why CEO of THIS world’s most valuable company worth Rs 298 lakh crore doesn’t wear watch.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently shared a unique perspective on time management and personal ambition, revealing why he chooses not to wear a watch. Speaking at a technology event, Huang, whose company Nvidia has achieved remarkable success with its AI chip business, explained his philosophy of focusing on the present moment rather than chasing future ambitions. Nvidia’s impressive growth has propelled the company's valuation to new heights, but Huang insists that his mindset is centered on improving his current work rather than setting long-term goals.

In his own words, Huang shared, “Very few people know this, but I don't wear a watch. And the reason why I don't wear a watch is: now is the most important time.” He emphasized the importance of living fully in the present, explaining that he isn’t motivated by ambition or the desire to accomplish more. Instead, he strives to do better in his current role and responsibilities. “I'm not reaching for more; I wait for the world to come to me. People who know me also know Nvidia doesn't have a long-term strategy. We have no long-term plan. Our definition of a long-term plan is: What are we doing today?” he added.

Huang’s approach to time and work was shaped by a memorable conversation with a Japanese gardener he met in Kyoto. According to a Hindustan Times report, the gardener meticulously maintained a temple garden, keeping it lush and green despite the summer heat, vast area, and limited tools. Curious about how he managed to care for such a large space so well, Huang asked the gardener his secret. The gardener simply replied, “I have plenty of time.” This simple but profound statement made a lasting impression on Huang, who took it as a reminder to slow down and focus on the present.

Reflecting on the gardener’s words, Huang explained, “This is the best career advice I can give: Now is the most important time, just dedicate yourself to now. I’m rarely chasing things… I’m focused on now. I’m enjoying my job.” For Huang, the key to success lies in committing to the work at hand rather than constantly reaching for new targets.

Huang’s perspective on “living in the now” has resonated widely. A popular Instagram account, entrepreneursonig, shared a video of his speech with the caption, “Doing more is easy; doing less is hard.” The account highlighted Huang’s belief that focusing on the present is ultimately what shapes the future. Through this philosophy, Huang and his company, Nvidia, aim to drive innovation by prioritizing present actions rather than fixed long-term plans.