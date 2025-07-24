'Why can't we have this': Indian vlogger’s honest take on Hong Kong vs India triggers debate

Sharing the video on Instagram, vlogger Samal highlights the real difference, civic spirit, as he walks along a pristine river in Hong Kong.

An Indian travel vlogger shared a video titled "Sad to see Hong Kong", in which he gave his scathing opinion on why foreign cities often seem more "developed" than cities in his own country. The video has gone viral on social media.

"What is foreign? There is nothing abroad. If we want to make our cities like that, we can do it very easily. We just need the support of the government and the people. We have everything - tall buildings, greenery and rivers," he says in the video.

According to him, what is missing is basic public discipline. "The only difference is cleanliness and civic sense. The roads are cleaner here. The flower beds have only flowers, not gutkha packets. No one has spit paan masala on them to change their colour. No one plucks flowers or steals plants," he says, pointing to the spotless pavements and neatly maintained flower beds.

Samal goes on to explain how Hong Kong's rivers are free of plastic waste and litter. "That's all any foreign country has, and we pay such a huge amount to come here. We can learn from these countries and replicate them in our country. These may not seem like big problems, but such small actions are holding India back. We are just as capable," he concludes.

Social media reaction

One user said, "Excellence in cleanliness and infrastructure are the key factors," while another said, "I wish India could have this too, but we don't have civic sense. We are so busy fighting over caste, religion and language that we don't pay attention to such issues."

A section of the internet agreed with him, while some shared their own experiences. One user wrote, "I agree with you because I was also disappointed after visiting Hong Kong. I didn't find anything special there. Same malls. And there are lanes where poor people also live."

Samal's video sparked a discussion on the internet about why India's urban spaces struggle with basic civic discipline despite having the potential to compete with global cities.

