Watch: #BoycottStarbucks trends on Internet, new campaign divides netizens, check viral video

The new Starbucks ad trends on Twitter, it's based on the concept of inclusivity and transgender rights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Watch: #BoycottStarbucks trends on Internet, new campaign divides netizens, check viral video
Picture credit: Screenshot Twitter: @StarbucksIndia

International coffee brand Starbucks made news on Friday with its new advertisement, which seems to have outraged some online users. The release of the advertisement on May 10 was built on the ideas of inclusivity and transgender rights.

The new Starbucks ad focuses on the acceptance of transgender persons. The ad showcases a young man’s transition to a woman; from Arpit to Arpita. 

What was Starbucks' new ad? Why is #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter?
Starbucks shared the ad on their Twitter handle and captioned it, “Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName.”

The Starbucks campaign titled "It Starts With Your Name" featured a story of a father who accepted his son’s transition from man to female; Arpit to Arpita. 

The ad starts with a couple sitting and waiting for their son (Arpit) at the Starbucks outlet. A woman entered and joins the couple at the table. The woman was their transgender child Arpit who changed her name from Arpit to Arpita. Earlier, the father had trouble accepting the transition but was seen embracing his child’s new identity. 

Netizens reaction:
The Starbucks ad divided the internet as soon as it went viral, while some people praised it as being lovely and moving, others weren't really impressed. Here are some comments made by netizens:

 

 

 

 

 

