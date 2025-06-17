Taking to X, many users expressed their anger, saying Naley was spreading hate and misinformation against the Indian operation Sindoor.

Nike's latest collaboration has sparked widespread controversy in India. Recently, the global giant brand Nike launched its first-ever Indian brand collaboration with a Delhi-based brand, NorBlack NorWhite, inspired by the ancient Indian art of tie-dying called "bandhani." The colourful and vibrant collection was created with Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. According to Nike's press release, it aims to celebrate Indian culture and craftsmanship.

While the product is deeply rooted in Indian culture, it has drawn massive controversy. The backlash started after the sportswear brand partnered with a US-based Bangladeshi influencer, Naley, for the promotional campaign. The controversy began when an influencer's previous comment about Kashmir, which is referred to as ''occupied by India,'' caught people's attention, prompting widespread outrage.

Taking to X, many users expressed their anger, saying Naley was spreading hate and misinformation against the Indian operation Sindoor.

Who is Naley?

For those who are unaware, Naley is a filmmaker, producer, writer, and has founded the NaleyByNature project, which focuses on highlighting stories around the world. The influencer was born and brought up in New York. She has pursued media and journalism at Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. She has created several documentaries showcasing stories of Palestinians, Israelis, Tibetans, Kashmiris and Indians.

She is known for her strong political views, and her recent statement on Kashmir was found deeply offensive.

How is social media reacting

One user wrote, 'Perhaps @Nike’s calculation is that their target demo hates Hindus/India & dont consider India’s borders sacrosanct. They think their target demo sympathizes with Islamic terrorism and worships Bangladeshis. It is upon us to show them wrong… boycott Nike.''

Another user said, ''Nike is rewarding anti-India hate, ignoring national sentiment, and disrespecting millions of Indians.''

A third user commented, ''At least do a background check @Nike @helloNBNWwhen you are onboarding someone from a terror-state, Bangladesh is one of them. The new regime in Bangladesh has time and again exposed its anti-India mindset, the people of that country are more than happy to follow suit.''

