Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won its first IPL trophy after 18 years of patience and heartbreak. However, the happiness was soon overshadowed by tragedy as 11 people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The team had arrived at Chinnaswamy on June 4 to celebrate the victory at IPL Championship 2025. The squad was felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah at Vidha Soudha before heading to Chinnaswamy Stadium for further celebrations. However, chaos erupted outside the stadium as fans gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketers which resulted in a deadly stampede which claimed 11 lives.

Following the incident, four officials from RCB and the event management firm have been taken into custody by Bengaluru police. An FIR has also been registered into the matter against RCB, event management firm and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

A further investigation is underway into the matter.

'Arrest Kohli' trending on social media

In the aftermath of the stampede incident at Chinnaswamy, #ArrestKohli has become a trending topic on social media platform 'X', with several demanding the arrest of the cricketer.

"The whole nation is demanding the arrest now. Shame on RCB", wrote an user.

Another user wrote, "Never Forget, Never Forgive. Shame on RCB".

There's one section of netizens that feels that Virat Kohli should share the blame for the tragedy. However, the RCB issued an statement, expressing grief over the incident. The team also announced a financial support amounting to Rs 11 lakh to each of the 11 families of the deceased.

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," it said.