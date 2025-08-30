Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Why are 'Trump is dead' rumours trending on X? The truth is..., JD Vance said...

Elon Musk' X is filled with rumours of 'Trump is dead', with more than 50,000 posts trending on the platform. The health concerns of 79-year-old US President Donald Trump has became the hottest topic of discussions online. How did this rumour started?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Why are 'Trump is dead' rumours trending on X? The truth is..., JD Vance said...
Elon Musk' X is filled with rumours of 'Trump is dead', with more than 50,000 posts trending on the platform. The health concerns of 79-year-old US President Donald Trump has became the hottest topic of discussions online. Earlier, US President's 'zig-zag' walk on the red carpet during high stake Trump-Putin meet in Alaska went viral, with speculations of him being 'seriously ill'. In July,  US President was seen with a bruise on his hand and swelling in his ankle.

The rumours started with JD Vance's interview statement, in which he said he was ready to take charge if any unforeseen circumstances emerges. This has led to a widespread social media speculation over Trump's health and 'trump is dead' started trending. People on social media, also pointed out Trump's absence in last 24 hours, with no schedule for August 30 ad 31. However, these are mere speculations and rumours, and DNA can not independently verify these claims.

What did JD Vance said?

JD Vance, US Vice President during an interview with USA Today, said that Trump is 'fit and energetic', and ' 'incredibly good health', but also acknowleged that he is ready to take charge in any 'terrible tragedy.' He said, 'I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten.'

X posts on 'trump is dead'

 

 

