Why are internet cables laid in the sea only, know what is the SECRET behind this

The seabed remains relatively undisturbed compared to terrestrial landscapes, minimising the risk of cable damage from natural and human activities

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Why are internet cables laid in the sea only, know what is the SECRET behind this
Beneath the depths of the sea, a vast network of cables plays an indispensable role
Have you ever wondered what lies beneath the ocean's surface, making our digital lives seamless? The secret to our fast, wireless internet isn't as untethered as it seems. Beneath the depths of the sea, a vast network of cables plays an indispensable role. If not for these submerged lifelines, our access to the internet would be drastically different.

The Ocean’s Role in Internet Connectivity

We often take for granted the wireless internet we use at home and in the office, blissfully unaware of the intricate web of cables stretching across the ocean floor. Approximately 1.5 million kilometres of submarine cables crisscross the seabed, connecting continents and enabling global communication. This underwater infrastructure is crucial for maintaining the high-speed internet we depend on daily.

The History of Submarine Cables

The concept of laying cables under the sea dates back to the mid-19th century. The first successful attempt occurred around 1850 when a submarine telegraph cable was installed between France and England. This pioneering effort was followed by the historic trans-Atlantic telegraph cable, which connected London and North America, transmitting 143 words in just 10 hours. These early cables set the foundation for today's advanced submarine fiber optic cables.

The Technology Behind Submarine Cables

Modern submarine cables are marvels of engineering, composed of silica glass fibers encased in multiple protective layers. Unlike the optical fibers used in household WiFi systems, these cables are designed to handle vast amounts of data transfer. They are insulated with layers of plastic and rubber to prevent water ingress and are powered with up to 20,000 watts from both ends to maintain signal strength.

Why the Sea?

One might wonder why these cables are laid in the sea rather than on land. The ocean offers a more stable and secure environment. The seabed remains relatively undisturbed compared to terrestrial landscapes, minimising the risk of cable damage from natural and human activities. This stability ensures that the cables require less maintenance and provide more reliable service.

