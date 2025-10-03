Why are aeroplane windows always round, and need to be closed during takeoff? Here's the real reason

Aeroplane windows are round to enhance safety. Rounded corners reduce stress concentration caused by cabin pressurisation, preventing cracks and structural failure. Early planes with square windows faced dangerous failures, leading to the current safer, curved window design.

Have you ever wondered why aeroplane windows are round or have rounded edges rather than being square? This design choice is not just aesthetic but plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and structural integrity of an aircraft.

The importance of window shape in aircraft design

At higher altitudes, aeroplanes fly at heights of around 30,000 to 40,000 feet, where the outside air pressure is extremely low compared to the cabin inside. To keep passengers comfortable and safe, the aircraft cabin is pressurised to a much higher level than the outside atmosphere. This difference in pressure places significant stress on the aeroplane’s fuselage and especially on the windows.

Stress concentration and structural integrity

When the cabin is pressurised, the aeroplane’s body expands slightly due to the pressure difference. Windows, being openings in the fuselage, are natural points where this pressure causes stress. The shape of the window plays a crucial role in how this stress is managed.

Square windows have sharp corners that act as stress concentrators. These corners experience much higher stress compared to other parts of the window frame. This localised increase in stress can lead to the initiation of cracks. If such cracks start to grow, they can lead to catastrophic failure, compromising the safety of the entire aircraft.

Lessons from early aviation history

In the early days of commercial aviation, some aircraft were built with square windows. Unfortunately, several accidents were traced back to window failure caused by stress cracks beginning at the sharp corners of these windows. One notable example is the De Havilland Comet, the world’s first commercial jet airliner, which suffered from catastrophic metal fatigue failures partly due to its square window design.

Why rounded windows work better

Rounded windows eliminate sharp corners, allowing the stress to be evenly distributed along the curve of the window frame. This prevents the build-up of pressure in one spot and reduces the risk of crack formation. The smooth curvature strengthens the overall structure and significantly improves safety.

The round shape of aeroplane windows is a simple but crucial engineering solution developed to address the challenges posed by pressurisation. It minimises stress concentration and prevents structural failures, protecting passengers at high altitudes. So, next time you look out of an aeroplane window, you can appreciate the thoughtful design that keeps you safe miles above the ground.

Why do you have to close your window shades during takeoff and landing?

The instruction to close window shades during takeoff and landing is not just about blocking sunlight. It’s a safety precaution. Keeping the shades open allows passengers and crew to see outside clearly in case of an emergency. This visibility helps everyone stay aware of conditions outside the plane and assists evacuation if needed.

In addition, cabin crew need to ensure the lighting inside the cabin is balanced with outside light. Closed shades can make the cabin darker, which slows people’s ability to adjust their eyesight quickly if an evacuation becomes necessary.

So, the next time you look out of a round aeroplane window, remember that its shape is a key part of keeping you safe. And when the crew asks you to close the window shades during critical moments, it’s all about preparing for the unexpected and ensuring everyone’s safety on board.